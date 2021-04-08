After COVID-19 fight, referee Roger Ayers 'on the mend'

"Once we tested, which was going to be later that night, then we were in our rooms and we were secluded in that bubble," Ayers said.

After dinner, Ayers returned to the hotel and was tested.

On March 15, he awoke to the news that his PCR test had come back positive. He was given a second test to make sure it was not a false positive.

"They sent two nurses to my room and they knock on the door and they're in spacesuits," he said.

After testing positive a second time, Ayers was given permission to drive home that day so he could quarantine at home.

Ayers was the only referee who tested positive, but the five referees he dined with on March 14 had to leave Indianapolis because of contact tracing. So they could not officiate at the NCAAs, either.

"I felt really, really bad about the five guys I went to dinner with," he said. "For those five guys not to get to work, … that hurt me almost as much as the positive result.

"I'm sure next year on the road they're going to make me buy dinner."