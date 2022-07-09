After friend's death, Meredith Wells leaving JMU softball team for Elon

DALEVILLE — Meredith Wells' first season on the James Madison softball team culminated with a trip to the Women's College World Series.

But the Lord Botetourt High School graduate's second season on the Dukes ended with the death of her friend and JMU teammate Lauren Bernett.

"The past two years at JMU, … I experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows," the rising junior said Wednesday in an interview.

In the wake of Bernett's death, Wells has decided to transfer from JMU and join the pitching staff at Colonial Athletic Association member Elon.

"I just really was looking to move forward and to get a fresh start," Wells said.

Bernett, who was a sophomore catcher, died April 25. The manner of death was suicide, according to the medical examiner's office.

"It definitely had a profound impact on me," Wells said. "We were really close.

"Moving on [from JMU] would help me a lot [to] get over that."

The two were more than just teammates for two years. Wells said they had become "really good friends."

Wells said Bernett's death "played a big role" in the decision to change schools.

"Outside of softball, we did do a lot of stuff together," Wells said. "My roommate this past year was roommates with her [during] freshman year, so we were always all hanging out with each other.

"I didn't really want to go back without her."

'Amazing experience’

Wells made the All-Timesland second team and the Class 3 all-state second team as a Lord Botetourt sophomore in 2018. She went 12-4 with a 1.62 ERA.

Elon was interested in her back then, but Wells did not take a recruiting visit to the North Carolina school. She verbally committed to JMU in the fall of her junior year, reaping a partial scholarship offer. She picked JMU over UNC Wilmington.

JMU had been Wells' dream school. Her parents, Chandra Wells and WDBJ (Channel 7) sports director Travis Wells, had met when they both attended JMU.

Wells made the All-Timesland second team and the All-Region 3D first team as a junior in 2019, when she was 14-3 with a 1.85 ERA.

She did not get to have a senior season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wells appeared in just three games for JMU as a freshman in 2021, pitching a total of three innings.

But it was still a memorable season for her.

The Dukes went 41-4 overall and 17-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association. They won an NCAA regional at Tennessee and an NCAA Super Regional at Missouri to become the first team from outside the power conferences to reach the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City since 2014.

The unseeded Dukes and then-ace Odicci Alexander made a national splash in Oklahoma City, going 2-2 and captivating sports fans around the nation.

"That was an amazing experience," Wells said. "It's the biggest stage in college softball. … It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

This year, with Alexander and several other stars having graduated, the Dukes went 21-21 overall and 10-5 in CAA play.

Wells went 3-1 with a 4.59 ERA this year. She pitched in nine games (including one conference game), starting six. Her dropball is her best pitch, but she developed her change-up this year and added a riseball to her repertoire.

She ranked third on the team in innings pitched with 29.

"[Leaving JMU] didn't have anything to do with playing time," she said.

'Heartbreaking'

The Dukes received a group text message at 8:45 p.m. April 25, which was a Monday and the team's day off. The message said there would be a team meeting at 9 p.m.

At the meeting, the players learned of Bernett's death.

"It was definitely heartbreaking," Wells said. "So many student-athletes mask what they're going through, especially mental health. There's a lot of pressure that comes with being a student-athlete — time management, performing on the field, eating right. And I think a lot of people don't understand that.

"I don't think anyone would have ever … guessed that would have happened.

"I hope to advocate for mental health. I hope to save people's lives and just turn them away from all the darkness they're going through because at the end of the day, you're more than just your sport. … You're not defined by your at-bat that day.

"If someone is struggling, it's okay to go talk to someone. It shouldn't be embarrassing."

The Dukes had swept a weekend series at Drexel during the two days prior to Bernett's death. Wells and Bernett had dinner together on the road trip.

"She sat at my table. Everything was OK," Wells said.

"It was just heart-wrenching.

"I loved her, and she was such a light to so many and … I hope that JMU and everyone around the world just continues to play for her and honor her and just remember her for her talent ... and who she was as a person."

Bernett, who was in her second season as the Dukes' starting catcher, had done so well in the Drexel series that she had been named the CAA player of the week on the day she died.

Bernett's suicide not only shook the college softball world but reverberated throughout college athletics.

"It was really, really hard, especially it being on the national level," Wells said. "It was a lot to take in, just having everybody looking at the program."

Wells had met Bernett on a JMU recruiting visit when the two were in high school.

Bernett and Wells lived in the same dormitory as JMU freshmen. Wells hung out a lot in Bernett's dorm room that year.

Wells and Bernett lived in the same apartment complex as sophomores.

While in South Carolina for an April series with The College of Charleston, Wells, Bernett and another JMU player had gone together to an ice cream parlor, then walked on the beach.

"It was super special," Wells said.

Wells leaned on her teammates and family in the days after Bernett's death.

"I have really strong faith, and that helped me a lot — praying daily, talking to my parents and my roommates," Wells said. "The night it happened, my mom did come up and stay with me in my apartment.

"I struggled. The whole week after, I wouldn't sleep alone. … My roommate slept with me one night."

After having previously canceled five softball games in the wake of Bernett's death, JMU announced May 2 that the team was canceling the rest of its season.

Bernett, who hit .336 this year, posthumously made the All-CAA first team.

"I'll just remember her for the light that she was and her humor and everything that she put into softball and everything, honestly, in life. She was a person who put 110% into everything that she did," Wells said. "Her future was so bright. She wanted to be a veterinarian."

Wells had to miss Bernett's May 11 funeral in Pennsylvania because Wells had a final exam that day.

Finals were "really hard" for Wells that week.

"My mind was in a million places, but I had to really try to focus," she said.

'Really excited'

Wells talked to her parents, teammates and coaches before deciding in late May or early June to enter the transfer portal.

"It's just hard because [Bernett] was such a big part of our program. She caught me in bullpens and in the games. It's hard to go back and play where she played," Bernett said.

"I just wanted to get that fresh start and to remember JMU as a happy place and … remember her as the person that she was and the light that she brought instead of what happened at the end of the year."

Wells said her relationships with her former teammates won't be ending.

"I loved the school. I loved my friends. I loved my teammates," she said. "The softball program was amazing.

"For me, it was time to step away. … I have to do what's best for me."

Wells reached out to Elon infielder and William Byrd High School graduate Megan Grant, who had been one of Wells' teammates on the Roanoke-based Maroon Crush during their travel-ball years, to see if Elon needed pitchers. With the encouragement of Grant, Wells e-mailed the Elon staff.

Elon is steered by Ferrum College graduate Kathy Bocock. She had been hoping to add a dropball pitcher in the transfer portal.

"We've watched Meredith over the years, so we know what she can do," Bocock said. "We wanted her before [Wells committed to JMU]."

Bocock's niece Blair Miller Diehl had been one of Lord Botetourt's assistant coaches when Wells was in high school. So Bocock talked to her niece about Wells, and also talked to former Lord Botetourt coach Cheryl Shockley and JMU coach Loren LaPorte.

Wells visited Elon and Tennessee-Martin last month; both schools offered her partial scholarships. She picked Elon because she wanted to be closer to home.

Wells tweeted on June 20 that she had decided to transfer to Elon. The Phoenix announced her addition on Wednesday.

"I'm really excited," Wells said.

Wells, who wants to go to medical school, will major in biology at Elon. She will be on a pre-optometry track.

Elon, whose series with JMU was among the JMU cancellations after Bernett's death, went 30-22 overall and 10-8 in CAA play this year. The Phoenix lost in the CAA title game.

Bocock uses a "pitch by committee" approach. Five of Elon's pitchers threw at least 50 innings this year, including three who will be back next season.

"We're just really excited about [Wells] joining our staff," Bocock said. "She can be a starter or she can come in [as a reliever]. … We might start one pitcher [in a typical game] and then bring in a different pitcher once the team gets through the [batting order] a few times."

Wells has been preparing this summer for her first Elon season by pitching three mornings a week with her private pitching coach, L.B. Bailey. She also has been lifting weights.

Wells is not the only member of the JMU team who is transferring. Bernett's roommate Emily Phillips tweeted on June 28 that she is transferring to McNeese State.

Wells thinks of Bernett whenever she looks at her right wrist. She wears a bracelet that has "#22" (Bernett's jersey number) and a heart on a purple string. The Virginia softball team gave the bracelets to the JMU players.

"Now we just have to remember her and play for her," Bernett said.

Spending time with her family this summer has helped her cope with Bernett's death.

"I'm doing a lot better, just looking toward the future," Wells said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.