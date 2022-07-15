Alex Guerra wants to bring back Radford baseball 'culture'

RADFORD — Alex Guerra loved being a baseball player and assistant coach at Radford University.

Now he is back at his alma mater — and this time he is in charge of the team.

Guerra, who spent the past seven seasons as a James Madison assistant coach, was hired in late June as Radford's new head coach.

"I had a great experience here. I met so many wonderful people … as a player and assistant," Guerra said Thursday in an interview in his new office. "I'm just excited about having the opportunity to lead this program and control the culture and the vibe."

Guerra, 33, started in the infield for then-Radford coach Joe Raccuia in 2010 and 2011 after transferring from Greensboro College. He returned to Radford to serve as Raccuia's hitting coach and recruiting coordinator in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Guerra succeeds Karl Kuhn, who steered the Highlanders for three seasons. Radford announced on June 3 that Kuhn, who was the subject of a university investigation, had resigned. Kuhn had five years left on his contract.

Naturally, Guerra was interested in the vacancy.

"You can potentially come back and lead your program and be in a position to represent so many people that have poured so much into this program and ... mean so much to you? It's a no-brainer," he said.

Under Raccuia, Radford won Big South titles and made NCAA tournament appearances in 2015 (when Guerra was on the staff) and 2017 (after Guerra had left).

Guerra said he knows how to make the Highlanders thrive like that again.

"It's going to start with … re-installing our culture of what we want Radford baseball to be about, and that's being a family," he said. "Being blue collar. ... Being vulnerable with each other. Being accountable. Working hard. Being tough. Having empathy for each other."

The Roanoke Times reported two months ago that Kuhn was the subject of an investigation being conducted by the university’s human resources department and the university’s office of institutional equity, according to two people who were interviewed by the school. One of those two people had said he was told by investigators that the inquiry was in response to new allegations involving Kuhn related to this year. But he was told that the panel also was interested in learning about Kuhn’s actions at Radford in prior years.

Members of the 2021 team had complained about Kuhn in April 2021 to officials of the athletic department. The RU investigation and the Kuhn resignation also came one year after former players complained about Kuhn to The Roanoke Times. According to 2021 phone interviews by The Roanoke Times with 11 ex-Radford players who were on the team during the 2019-20 and/or 2020-21 school years, Kuhn created what they described as an atmosphere of mental and verbal abuse that occasionally turned physical. But the university administration stood by Kuhn last year.

Guerra held a Zoom meeting with Radford players on the day he was hired. This week, he held a Zoom meeting with their parents.

"It was important for me to make sure that the parents and the players knew what they were getting with me," he said. "The only thing that mattered to me was what those parents saw in me as a head coach — somebody who's going to be relationship-driven. That's what I've done my entire career as an assistant coach.

"[Somebody] who's going to care about [the players] on and off the field,. Care about their development as a player — also as a person. … Somebody who's going to be a major, positive influence in their life."

Guerra figures his age will help him relate to the Radford players.

"Regardless of whether you're 33 or 63, it doesn't matter. You still have to continue to relate and evolve," he said. "That will always be the challenge. How can you constantly relate and speak the same language as guys and be in vibe with them on their level?

"People do not care how much you know until they know how much you care. … Ultimately as coaches, that's our job — we've got to find as many different ways as possible to connect with everybody on your team as best you can."

The Long Island, New York, native has agreed to a three-year deal, with a salary of $90,000 per year.

He takes over a team that was 15-33 overall and 8-15 in the Big South under Kuhn this year.

Guerra was a two-year starter as a Radford player. He hit .305 as a fourth-year junior in 2010 and batted .317 in 2011. Radford had winning seasons both years.

After working on the staff at Central Florida for then-UCF coach and ex-Highlander Terry Rooney, Guerra returned to Radford and spent two years as a Raccuia assistant.

"[I have] a feel and a pride and a passion for what it takes to try to get the right kid here," Guerra said.

Guerra has never been a head coach before.

"I'm extremely prepared and ready for it very much because of the people that have been in my life and have helped me," he said.

One of those people is Raccuia, who steered Radford for 12 seasons. He is now a New York Mets scout.

"Joe's one of the best baseball minds I've ever been around as far as developing players, … coaching hitting, managing a game, creating an offense," Guerra said.

"Joe loved Radford and Joe loved us as players. There's a reason why this alumni base is so close and so tight. A lot of that was the culture and the things that Joe brought to the table."

Guerra left Radford after the 2015 season to work for JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry.

Ikenberry, who used to be VMI's coach, said one reason he hired Guerra for his inaugural JMU staff was because he had been impressed with how Guerra "grinded" on the recruiting trail.

Guerra had remained on Ikenberry's staff ever since.

"I'm going to miss him," Ikenberry said. "I'm excited that he's at his alma mater. That's a special spot to be when you start as head coach. That's where I started as a head coach as well [at Ikenberry's alma mater VMI]."

Ikenberry has become another big influence on Guerra.

"Ike is one of the most compassionate, understanding coaches — the way he handled unique situations with guys, whether it be off the field or the way that they were struggling," Guerra said.

Ikenberry said Guerra is a "players' coach." He said the JMU players were upset that Guerra left but were understanding.

"It was hard leaving them," Guerra said. "But this was a unique situation."