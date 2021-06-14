 Skip to main content
Aluma, Huff invited to G League Elite Camp
The NBA announced Monday that Keve Aluma of Virginia Tech and Jay Huff of Virginia were among 40 NBA draft hopefuls who received invitations to show their talents in front of NBA scouts, coaches and executives at the NBA G League Elite Camp, which will be held June 19-21 in Chicago.

Former Radford University and Louisville standout Carlik Jones was also on Monday’s list, as was former Gate City High School and Texas Tech standout Mac McClung.

The top performers at the G League Elite Camp will be invited to join the upper-tier NBA draft prospects at the NBA Draft Combine, which will be held June 21-27 in Chicago.

Aluma announced in April he was entering the draft but maintaining his college eligibility, leaving the door open for him to remain a Hokie.

Others on the list include Jose Alvarado, MJ Walker, Aamir Simms and Balsa Koprivica.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

