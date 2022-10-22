Another QB sidelined as VMI loses 5th straight

LEXINGTON — The VMI football team lost a third quarterback to an injury on Saturday.

And the Keydets suffered their fifth straight defeat.

Furman beat the injury-plagued Keydets 41-3 at Foster Stadium.

Third-string quarterback Collin Shannon, a true freshman, made his second straight Saturday because of injuries to Collin Ironside and Seth Morgan.

But Shannon was knocked out of the game on a sack by Furman defensive end Jack Burton late in the first quarter. Barton was whistled for a personal foul on the play for roughing the passer.

Shannon, who did not need an X-ray, was taken out of the game for precautionary reasons. VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said doctors told him Shannon could not return to the game.

Shannon was replaced by true freshman Wyatt Hagan, who began the season as the team's fourth-string QB.

"It's difficult to deal with," Wachenheim said of the QB injuries. "But it's an opportunity for others to step up."

VMI had entered the season coming off back-to-back winning campaigns for the first time since the 1960s.

But VMI (1-6, 0-4 Southern Conference) is now assured of a losing season. The Keydets have just four games left, including two against ranked foes.

"Obviously injury impacts your football team," Wachenheim said. "But some of it is when you get on a roll, momentum helps you win some games. And when you get behind the eight ball a little bit, momentum costs you some games. We are just right now looking to break out of a little bit of a poor momentum swing that we're in.

"And every time I think we're getting ready to break through, we have another thing that slows us up again."

Furman (6-2, 4-1) led 24-3 at halftime.

Hagan, playing in his second college game, completed 22 of 40 passes for 268 yards. He had an interception returned for a touchdown.

"I was very impressed with Wyatt," Wachenheim said. "But he didn't get the first-team reps [in practice] and it's just a little bit different."

VMI's only points came on a Jerry Rice field goal in the second quarter.

"Got to finish. Got to put points on the board," Hagan said. "Doesn't really matter what you do down the field if you end in a punt."

Shannon completed three of nine passes for 24 yards with one interception before getting knocked out of the game.

Ironside missed his third straight game after undergoing surgery for a collarbone injury. Morgan missed his second straight game with a knee injury.

The Keydets also played Saturday without preseason All-American linebacker Stone Snyder, who suffered a bicep injury in last weekend's loss at Chattanooga. He does not need surgery and is day-to-day.

Fifth-year senior nose tackle Eric Weaver missed his second straight game after suffering a torn bicep. He is out for the rest of the season.

"We have injuries all over the place," Hagan said.

The Keydets have also been dealing with a non-COVID-19 virus that has been going through the team in recent weeks.

Tyler Huff competed 18 of 25 passes for 205 yards and one TD for Furman.

Dominic Roberto sprinted up the right sideline for a 57-yard touchdown run to extend the Paladins' lead to 10-0 with 10:58 left in the second quarter.

Furman's Wayne Anderson Jr. blocked a Jack Culbreath punt, with Anderson recovering the ball at the VMI 9 and returning it 7 yards. Luke Shiflett then scored on a 2-yard run to extend the lead to 17-0 with 9:57 left in the second quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Travis Blackshear picked off a Hagan pass and returned it 41 yards to extend the lead to 41-3.