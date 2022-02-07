 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area wrestlers win conference titles

  • 0

DANVILLE — Wrestlers from Roanoke College, Ferrum and Southern Virginia won titles at the Southeast Wrestling Conference tournament, which was held Saturday at Averett.

Roanoke’s Mahlic Sallah beat Averett’s Khalil Mitchell 8-3 in the 184-pound final. Sallah was named the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament for the 165 pounds through heavyweight classes.

Ferrum’s Braden Homsey beat Averett’s William Baldwin 21-4 in the 197-pound final. SVU’s Nico Ramirez beat Ferrum’s Rayshawn Dixon 3-0 in the heavyweight final.

Averett won the team title. Roanoke finished third out of the eight teams, with Ferrum fifth and SVU sixth.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert