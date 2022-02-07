Area wrestlers win conference titles

DANVILLE — Wrestlers from Roanoke College, Ferrum and Southern Virginia won titles at the Southeast Wrestling Conference tournament, which was held Saturday at Averett.

Roanoke’s Mahlic Sallah beat Averett’s Khalil Mitchell 8-3 in the 184-pound final. Sallah was named the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament for the 165 pounds through heavyweight classes.

Ferrum’s Braden Homsey beat Averett’s William Baldwin 21-4 in the 197-pound final. SVU’s Nico Ramirez beat Ferrum’s Rayshawn Dixon 3-0 in the heavyweight final.

Averett won the team title. Roanoke finished third out of the eight teams, with Ferrum fifth and SVU sixth.