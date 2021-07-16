Athletic director Dave Diles leaving VMI

Diles did not retain Sparky Woods as football coach after the 2014 season and replaced him with then-Virginia assistant Scott Wachenheim.

VMI was winless in 2017 and won just one game in 2018, but Diles stuck with Wachenheim. In the final year (2019) of his original contract, Wachenheim led the Keydets to a surprising record of 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Southern Conference. VMI finished with its most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and its most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon 40 years ago. Wachenheim was named the SoCon coach of the year, and was rewarded with a three-year contract extension.

Last season, the Keydets did even better. Wachenheim was named the FCS coach of the year after steering nationally ranked VMI to the FCS playoffs for the first time. VMI went 6-2 in the delayed spring season, enjoying its first winning season since 1981. VMI went 6-1 in conference play to win the SoCon title for the first time since 1977.

Diles also hired then-Penn State assistant Dan Earl as basketball coach after Duggar Baucom left for The Citadel in March 2015.