Athletic director Dave Diles leaving VMI

Dave Diles, who has served as VMI's athletic director since the fall of 2013, is leaving the school for an athletic director job in his home state of Michigan.
Diles, 59, will take the reins next month at Lake Superior State, which is an NCAA Division II member in all sports but men's hockey, which is in Division I.
Both schools announced the move Friday.
"Suzanne [Diles' wife] and I are thrilled to be returning to our home state and to accept a new challenge with deep affection for the good friends that we’ve made at the Institute," Diles said in VMI's news release.
Although Lake Superior State is a Division II school, it actually has more undergraduate students (about 2,100) than Division I member VMI (1,685).
VMI hired Diles in September 2013 to replace the retiring Donny White; Diles succeeded White two months later. Diles left his job as the athletic director at Division III member Case Western Reserve in Cleveland to fill the VMI vacancy.
The VMI superintendent at the time of Diles' hiring, J.H. Binford Peay III, resigned in October after reports of racism at VMI led Gov. Ralph Northam to announce an investigation into the school’s culture.
Diles is leaving VMI's athletic department in better shape than he found it.
Diles did not retain Sparky Woods as football coach after the 2014 season and replaced him with then-Virginia assistant Scott Wachenheim.
VMI was winless in 2017 and won just one game in 2018, but Diles stuck with Wachenheim. In the final year (2019) of his original contract, Wachenheim led the Keydets to a surprising record of 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Southern Conference. VMI finished with its most overall wins since going 6-6 in 2003 and its most victories in any league since going 4-1 in the SoCon 40 years ago. Wachenheim was named the SoCon coach of the year, and was rewarded with a three-year contract extension.
Last season, the Keydets did even better. Wachenheim was named the FCS coach of the year after steering nationally ranked VMI to the FCS playoffs for the first time. VMI went 6-2 in the delayed spring season, enjoying its first winning season since 1981. VMI went 6-1 in conference play to win the SoCon title for the first time since 1977.
Diles also hired then-Penn State assistant Dan Earl as basketball coach after Duggar Baucom left for The Citadel in March 2015.
Earl had losing seasons in his first five years at VMI, but Diles stuck with him and even gave him contract extensions in 2019 and 2020. The decision paid off last season, when the Keydets went 13-12 overall and 7-7 in the SoCon. It was their first winning season in seven years, their most overall wins in seven years and their most league wins in six years. The Keydets beat the top four teams in their league for the first time since the 2008-09 season, when they belonged to the Big South. Earl was named the SoCon coach of the year.
Diles rewarded Earl with another extension in April, so Earl is under contract through the 2024-25 season.
VMI's move from the Big South back to the SoCon was already planned when Diles was hired, but Diles was the one who oversaw the transition in the summer of 2014.
Diles hired all but two of VMI's current head coaches. VMI currently has one head-coaching vacancy (men's and women's swimming).
VMI finished fourth in the 2020-21 school year in the SoCon Commissioner's Cup men's standings, which measure all-sports success. It was VMI's best finish in more than 30 years.
Diles has also helped the athletic department's wallet.
He inherited a "sizable budget deficit" his first year, according to the VMI news release about Diles on Friday. The debt Diles inherited was almost $1.5 million, according to the Lake Superior State news release about Diles.
But Diles was able to turn around the department's finances and began achieving his budget goals, according to VMI.
Diles said in a 2015 interview with The Roanoke Times that his department, which had an $11.5 million budget at the time, broke even during the 2014-15 fiscal year, which was his first full year at the school.
Back when VMI was experiencing budget woes, Diles scheduled 2018 football games at FBS members Toledo and Old Dominion to help boost the department's finances. The school is back to playing one FBS team a year instead of two.
In 2014, VMI signed an apparel and shoe deal with Under Armour — the school's first deal of that kind. The deal was renewed in 2019.
VMI's athletic budget rose to $14.2 million in the 2018-19 school year.
But Diles had to implement cost-cutting moves because of the coronavirus pandemic. Diles said in a March 2020 interview that his 2020-21 budget would have to be reduced by a “significant” amount.
Under Diles' watch, according to Lake Superior State, the VMI athletic scholarship budget rose by more than 70% and tens of millions of dollars were raised for athletics.
The athletic facilities also improved under Diles, including the addition of the Corps Physical Training Facility (indoor track and field) and the renovation of Cormack Hall, which is the home of both the wrestling team and a weight room.
Also under Diles' tenure, the athletic department-wide GPA rose from 2.55 to 2.88, according to Lake Superior State.
Diles has also served as the athletic director at St. Bonaventure and Eastern Michigan.
Lake Superior State was looking for a new athletic director to replaced David Paitson, who is leaving after a four-year stint to become an assistant professor at the University of Indianapolis
Diles and VMI Superintendent Cedric Wins could not be reached for comment Friday.