Basham, Harris among Senior CLASS contenders

Northside High School graduate Carlos Basham Jr. of Wake Forest and Hidden Valley High School graduate Tyriq Harris of Charlotte are among 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award for football.

The award annually recognizes a senior for his football and academic success, community service and character. The field will be narrowed to 10 finalists at the end of the regular season.

After mulling over whether to enter the 2020 NFL Draft or to return to Wake for his senior season, Basham decided last December that he needed one more season in college to accomplish his goal of being a first-round pick.

Basham's streak of 23 straight games with a tackle for loss ended in a Halloween win at Syracuse. The fifth-year senior defensive end was invited this month to the Senior Bowl — the top showcase game for NFL prospects.

Harris, a sixth-year senior defensive end, graduated cum laude from Charlotte in 2019 and is working toward a second bachelor's degree.

