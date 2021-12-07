Basketball bonds Earl brothers

When Dan coached VMI to a winning record last season, resulting in him earning Southern Conference coach of the year honors, he had a secret weapon providing long-distance suggestions.

Cornell did not play any games last season because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Brian paid more attention to VMI games than he usually does.

"I didn't have a team to coach, so … I got to know VMI really well," Brian said. "Watched every game. Would study it on the video services, Synergy and stuff like that, and maybe be a little more in depth with him because we were just practicing [at Cornell]."

Brian picked up some ideas from eyeing VMI last season that he has applied to Cornell. The Big Red rank second nationally in scoring offense (91.2 ppg) this season.

"We're playing pretty fast," Brian said. "Watching them last year with sort of how fast and open they are sort of opened my eyes a little bit. We're a very different-looking team than we were two years ago when we were last on the court."