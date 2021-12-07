 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball bonds Earl brothers
0 comments
alert topical

Basketball bonds Earl brothers

{{featured_button_text}}

VMI basketball coach Dan Earl will be at Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday night, but this time he won't be coaching against Virginia Tech.

He will be in the stands, rooting for his brother's team.

Earl's younger brother, Brian, is the men's basketball coach at Cornell, which will visit the Hokies on Wednesday.

The Earls are one of four sets of brothers who are both active Division I head men's basketball coaches.

"To be able to run our own programs is kind of a really cool thing," said Dan Earl, who will turn 47 years old on Friday.

Dan Earl has steered VMI (6-4) since 2015, while Brian Earl has guided Cornell (8-1) since 2016.

They are certainly not coaching at schools where it is easy to recruit. One is at a military school, while the other is at an Ivy League school.

"I think we both enjoy the challenges of where we're at," Brian Earl, 45, said. "We like the kids we're coaching.

"We each have found our niche.

"He does a really good job of bringing in good kids and rolling with the punches that happen to him, including losing guys [to the transfer portal]."

When Dan coached VMI to a winning record last season, resulting in him earning Southern Conference coach of the year honors, he had a secret weapon providing long-distance suggestions.

Cornell did not play any games last season because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Brian paid more attention to VMI games than he usually does.

"I didn't have a team to coach, so … I got to know VMI really well," Brian said. "Watched every game. Would study it on the video services, Synergy and stuff like that, and maybe be a little more in depth with him because we were just practicing [at Cornell]."

Brian picked up some ideas from eyeing VMI last season that he has applied to Cornell. The Big Red rank second nationally in scoring offense (91.2 ppg) this season.

"We're playing pretty fast," Brian said. "Watching them last year with sort of how fast and open they are sort of opened my eyes a little bit. We're a very different-looking team than we were two years ago when we were last on the court."

The other brother tandems who are Division I men's basketball head coaches are the Hurley brothers (Danny is at UConn and Bobby is at Arizona State); the Drew brothers (Scott is at Baylor and Bryce is at Grand Canyon); and the Jones brothers (James is at Yale and Joe is at Boston University). There used to be a fifth duo, but Sean and Archie Miller are not coaching this season.

The Earl brothers often run into each other on the recruiting trail during the spring and summer.

"We tend to end up in the same place a lot, sort of off-the-grid-type tournaments," Brian said. "[But we] keep guys to ourselves until we know we can't get them and then maybe share a little information."

Brian is now coaching one of Dan's former players. Sarju Patel, who is from Daleville, transferred from VMI to Cornell in 2019. Once Dan was certain Patel would not be changing his mind about leaving VMI, he vouched for Patel with his brother.

"It was a nice assist from my brother," Brian said.

The brothers try to watch each other's games on ESPN Plus.

"We share ideas," Dan said. "We talk or text almost daily."

The brothers grew up in southern New Jersey.

"Fought a lot [with each other]," Brian said. "I took a lot of beatings."

"We were really close, especially with basketball," Dan said. "As we got older, we got even closer."

Their father, Denny, was one of the late Jim Valvano's teammates at Rutgers. Denny Earl played in men's leagues after his college career ended.

"Divorced parents. … When he'd pick us up, we were always going to a basketball court," Brian said. "There was a lot of outdoor basketball that we would be at, following him, and then eventually they would let us on the court."

The brothers became high school teammates.

"He would probably say I was tough on him," Dan said. "I would just say I helped make him tougher."

Each went on to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Dan played point guard for Penn State, earning All-Big Ten honors.

Brian played for Princeton, earning Ivy League player of the year honors in 1999.

"I was the better shooter, and then he would say he was better at everything else," Brian said.

After playing professionally, Dan served as an assistant at Penn State and Navy before taking the VMI job.

Brian went into the finance world after he stopped playing professionally. But when his former Princeton teammate Sydney Johnson became Princeton's head coach, Brian joined his new staff in 2007. Dan was already on the Penn State staff at that time.

Brian spent nine seasons on the Princeton staff, serving under two coaches, before getting the Cornell job.

"Super proud of him," Dan said.

Dan and his wife have two daughters, while Brian and his wife have three sons.

Brian will be coaching against Virginia Tech's Mike Young on Wednesday night. At both Wofford and Virginia Tech, Young has never lost to his friend Dan Earl.

Can Brian restore the family pride Wednesday?

"I don't know. If [Young] wants to play either of us one-on-one, maybe we'll take that bet," Brian said with a laugh. "But he's got a pretty good thing going there, so … I'm not sure we're going to improve the Earl record Wednesday."

And when will Cornell be squaring off against VMI?

"I don't think that's going to occur," Dan said with a laugh. "It probably wouldn't be good for my brother and I, but it certainly wouldn't be good for my parents."

Notch

Next game

Cornell at

Va. Tech

Wednesday

9 p.m., ACC Network

Successful brothers

There are four sets of brothers who are both active Division I head men's basketball coaches.

Earl brothers: Dan is at VMI and Brian is at Cornell

Drew brothers: Scott is at Baylor and Bryce is at Grand Canyon

Jones brothers: James is at Yale and Joe is at Boston University

Hurley brothers: Danny is at UConn and Bobby is at Arizona State

Preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Wednesday

Cornell at Virginia Tech

9 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum

TV: ACC Network

Records: Cornell 8-1; Virginia Tech 6-3.

Notes: This is the teams' first meeting. … Cornell ranks second nationally in scoring offense (91.2 ppg), while Tech ranks 11th in scoring defense (56.3 ppg). The fast-paced Big Red have the shortest average possession time in the country. … Cornell's 8-1 mark is the team's best record after nine games since 1967. Cornell, which did not play last season, has already eclipsed its win total from the entire 2019-20 season (seven). … Two of Cornell's wins have come against non-Division I foes. Cornell is coming off a 122-64 rout of Division III member Keuka; the Big Red broke the school single-game record for points. … Cornell's loss came at Penn State (85-74). … VMI transfer Sarju Patel, who is from Daleville, averages 9.7 points for Cornell. … Jordan Jones averages 14 points for Cornell, while Keve Aluma is averaging 14.2 points for Tech. … Hokies forward Justyn Mutts has been named one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, which is presented to a men's basketball player each year for his basketball and academic excellence, community service and character. Mutts is working on his second master's degree.

— Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert