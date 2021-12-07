Basketball bonds Earl brothers

VMI basketball coach Dan Earl will be at Cassell Coliseum on Wednesday night, but this time he won't be coaching against Virginia Tech.
He will be in the stands, rooting for his brother's team.
Earl's younger brother, Brian, is the men's basketball coach at Cornell, which will visit the Hokies on Wednesday.
The Earls are one of four sets of brothers who are both active Division I head men's basketball coaches.
"To be able to run our own programs is kind of a really cool thing," said Dan Earl, who will turn 47 years old on Friday.
Dan Earl has steered VMI (6-4) since 2015, while Brian Earl has guided Cornell (8-1) since 2016.
They are certainly not coaching at schools where it is easy to recruit. One is at a military school, while the other is at an Ivy League school.
"I think we both enjoy the challenges of where we're at," Brian Earl, 45, said. "We like the kids we're coaching.
"We each have found our niche.
"He does a really good job of bringing in good kids and rolling with the punches that happen to him, including losing guys [to the transfer portal]."
When Dan coached VMI to a winning record last season, resulting in him earning Southern Conference coach of the year honors, he had a secret weapon providing long-distance suggestions.
Cornell did not play any games last season because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Brian paid more attention to VMI games than he usually does.
"I didn't have a team to coach, so … I got to know VMI really well," Brian said. "Watched every game. Would study it on the video services, Synergy and stuff like that, and maybe be a little more in depth with him because we were just practicing [at Cornell]."
Brian picked up some ideas from eyeing VMI last season that he has applied to Cornell. The Big Red rank second nationally in scoring offense (91.2 ppg) this season.
"We're playing pretty fast," Brian said. "Watching them last year with sort of how fast and open they are sort of opened my eyes a little bit. We're a very different-looking team than we were two years ago when we were last on the court."
The other brother tandems who are Division I men's basketball head coaches are the Hurley brothers (Danny is at UConn and Bobby is at Arizona State); the Drew brothers (Scott is at Baylor and Bryce is at Grand Canyon); and the Jones brothers (James is at Yale and Joe is at Boston University). There used to be a fifth duo, but Sean and Archie Miller are not coaching this season.
The Earl brothers often run into each other on the recruiting trail during the spring and summer.
"We tend to end up in the same place a lot, sort of off-the-grid-type tournaments," Brian said. "[But we] keep guys to ourselves until we know we can't get them and then maybe share a little information."
Brian is now coaching one of Dan's former players. Sarju Patel, who is from Daleville, transferred from VMI to Cornell in 2019. Once Dan was certain Patel would not be changing his mind about leaving VMI, he vouched for Patel with his brother.
"It was a nice assist from my brother," Brian said.
The brothers try to watch each other's games on ESPN Plus.
"We share ideas," Dan said. "We talk or text almost daily."
The brothers grew up in southern New Jersey.
"Fought a lot [with each other]," Brian said. "I took a lot of beatings."
"We were really close, especially with basketball," Dan said. "As we got older, we got even closer."
Their father, Denny, was one of the late Jim Valvano's teammates at Rutgers. Denny Earl played in men's leagues after his college career ended.
"Divorced parents. … When he'd pick us up, we were always going to a basketball court," Brian said. "There was a lot of outdoor basketball that we would be at, following him, and then eventually they would let us on the court."
The brothers became high school teammates.
"He would probably say I was tough on him," Dan said. "I would just say I helped make him tougher."
Each went on to play in the NCAA Tournament.
Dan played point guard for Penn State, earning All-Big Ten honors.
Brian played for Princeton, earning Ivy League player of the year honors in 1999.
"I was the better shooter, and then he would say he was better at everything else," Brian said.
After playing professionally, Dan served as an assistant at Penn State and Navy before taking the VMI job.
Brian went into the finance world after he stopped playing professionally. But when his former Princeton teammate Sydney Johnson became Princeton's head coach, Brian joined his new staff in 2007. Dan was already on the Penn State staff at that time.
Brian spent nine seasons on the Princeton staff, serving under two coaches, before getting the Cornell job.
"Super proud of him," Dan said.
Dan and his wife have two daughters, while Brian and his wife have three sons.
Brian will be coaching against Virginia Tech's Mike Young on Wednesday night. At both Wofford and Virginia Tech, Young has never lost to his friend Dan Earl.
Can Brian restore the family pride Wednesday?
"I don't know. If [Young] wants to play either of us one-on-one, maybe we'll take that bet," Brian said with a laugh. "But he's got a pretty good thing going there, so … I'm not sure we're going to improve the Earl record Wednesday."
And when will Cornell be squaring off against VMI?
"I don't think that's going to occur," Dan said with a laugh. "It probably wouldn't be good for my brother and I, but it certainly wouldn't be good for my parents."