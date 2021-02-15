Basketball roundup: Boston College fires Christian

BOSTON — Boston College fired men's basketball coach Jim Christian on Monday with three weeks left in his seventh season and his team 3-13 overall.

The Eagles have just one win in 10 ACC games.

Assistant Scott Spinelli will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.

“The program is not headed in the right direction and though I hesitate to make a midseason coaching change in any sport, now is the right time for us to look forward," athletic director Pat Kraft said.

Under Christian, the Eagles were 78-132 and 26-94 in the ACC.

NOTES

Clemson-Notre Dame ppd.

The ACC announced Monday that the Clemson men's basketball team's Wednesday game at Notre Dame has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Clemson program.

"Got a couple tests back that were positive," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Monday on the ACC coaches' weekly video conference. "Contact tracing [followed].

"We're on pause here for at least a couple days to try to test and find out how rampant it is in our program."

Radford games moved up