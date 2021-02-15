Basketball roundup: Boston College fires Christian

BOSTON — Boston College fired men's basketball coach Jim Christian on Monday with three weeks left in his seventh season and his team 3-13 overall.
The Eagles have just one win in 10 ACC games.
Assistant Scott Spinelli will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season.
“The program is not headed in the right direction and though I hesitate to make a midseason coaching change in any sport, now is the right time for us to look forward," athletic director Pat Kraft said.
Under Christian, the Eagles were 78-132 and 26-94 in the ACC.
NOTES
Clemson-Notre Dame ppd.
The ACC announced Monday that the Clemson men's basketball team's Wednesday game at Notre Dame has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Clemson program.
"Got a couple tests back that were positive," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Monday on the ACC coaches' weekly video conference. "Contact tracing [followed].
"We're on pause here for at least a couple days to try to test and find out how rampant it is in our program."
Radford games moved up
The Big South announced that the Radford men's basketball team's two home games this week with Gardner-Webb will be played Wednesday and Thursday, rather than Thursday and Friday as originally scheduled.
Kansas ranked again
Top-ranked Gonzaga remained atop Monday's Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll.
Virginia rose two spots to No. 7, while Virginia Tech remained No. 18.
Kansas fell out of last week’s poll for the first time in 12 years. But the Jayhawks, who beat a ranked Oklahoma State team last week, jumped back in at No. 23 on Monday.
Kansas was one of three new additions to this week’s poll, joined by No. 24 Arkansas and No. 25 San Diego State.
Oklahoma State, Purdue and Rutgers fell out of the poll.
UConn women No. 1
UConn is back in a familiar spot: at No. 1 in the AP women's basketball poll.
For the ninth consecutive season, the Huskies have reached the pinnacle of the women's AP Top 25, receiving 26 first-place votes from a 30-member national media panel Monday.
UConn beat previous No. 1 South Carolina in overtime a week ago in a 1-vs-2 matchup. The Gamecocks fell one spot to second in the poll.
Louisville, North Carolina State and Texas A&M round out the top five teams.
SUNDAY'S MEN'S GAME
W&L 69, Lynchburg 47
LEXINGTON — The Generals (1-1, 1-1 ODAC) scored the first 11 points of the game and led the Hornets (3-2, 2-2) the rest of the way.
It was the W&L men's basketball team's first game in the new Richard L. Duchossois Athletic and Recreation Center.
Curtis Michell had 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for W&L.
Richie Manigault and Jack d'Entremont added 11 points apiece.