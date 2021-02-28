Basketball roundup: Butler upsets No. 8 Villanova

INDIANAPOLIS — Chuck Harris scored 20 points and Jair Bolden added 15 on Sunday to lead Butler to a 73-61 victory over No. 8 Villanova, which became the sixth top-15 team to lose this weekend.

The Bulldogs (9-13, 8-11 Big East) have won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak and have beaten the Wildcats in four of the last five meetings in Indianapolis.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds to lead Villanova (15-4, 10-3), which had won 13 of its previous 15 and was favored by 10 1/2 points. Collin Gillespie had 14 points for the Wildcats, who followed losses on Saturday by No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 11 Florida State, No. 13 Creighton and No. 14 Texas.

Butler swung the game with defense, limiting the Wildcats to one basket during the final seven minutes of the first half. The Bulldogs took full advantage with a 16-3 run to take a 31-20 lead. They never trailed again.

TOP 25

No. 9 Iowa 73, No. 4 Ohio State 57

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luka Garza had 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 9 Iowa bounced back from a midweek loss to No. 3 Michigan to take down No. 4 Ohio State.