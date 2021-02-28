Basketball roundup: Butler upsets No. 8 Villanova

INDIANAPOLIS — Chuck Harris scored 20 points and Jair Bolden added 15 on Sunday to lead Butler to a 73-61 victory over No. 8 Villanova, which became the sixth top-15 team to lose this weekend.
The Bulldogs (9-13, 8-11 Big East) have won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak and have beaten the Wildcats in four of the last five meetings in Indianapolis.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds to lead Villanova (15-4, 10-3), which had won 13 of its previous 15 and was favored by 10 1/2 points. Collin Gillespie had 14 points for the Wildcats, who followed losses on Saturday by No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 11 Florida State, No. 13 Creighton and No. 14 Texas.
Butler swung the game with defense, limiting the Wildcats to one basket during the final seven minutes of the first half. The Bulldogs took full advantage with a 16-3 run to take a 31-20 lead. They never trailed again.
TOP 25
No. 9 Iowa 73, No. 4 Ohio State 57
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Luka Garza had 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 9 Iowa bounced back from a midweek loss to No. 3 Michigan to take down No. 4 Ohio State.
Joe Weiskamp added 19, including 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range, for Iowa (18-7, 12-6 Big Ten).
E.J. Liddell had 15 points for the Buckeyes (18-7, 12-7). Recently being projected as a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, they’ve lost three games in eight days.
No. 12 Houston 98, South Florida 52
HOUSTON — Quentin Grimes scored 22 points, all in the first half, to lead No. 12 Houston over South Florida. Grimes scored 16 straight points at one point as the Cougars (20-3, 13-3 American Athletic Conference) put the game away with a huge first-half run.
Houston forced the Bulls (8-10, 4-8) into 15 turnovers and converted those into 22 points.
ACC
N.C. State 65, Pitt 62
RALEIGH, N.C. — DJ Funderburk dunked after a Cam Hayes steal to slow down a Pitt rally and swing some late momentum back to N.C. State in a Wolfpack victory.
Funderburk finished with 13 points for N.C. State (12-9, 8-8 ACC), while Jericole Hellems had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Braxton Beverly added 14 points.
Pitt’s Justin Champagnie scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half and pulled down 12 rebounds for his twelfth double-double. Femi Odukale scored 18 points for the Panthers (9-10, 5-9), and Terrell Brown added 11 with 11 rebounds.
LATE SATURDAY
Louisville 80, Duke 73, OT
DURHAM, N.C. — Carlik Jones scored seven of his 25 points in overtime, sophomore Quinn Slazinski opened the scoring in OT with a 3-pointer and Louisville fended off Duke, halting the Blue Devils’ late-season win streak at four games.
Jones, a graduate transfer from Radford, scored 24 points when Louisville defeated Duke 70-65 on Jan. 23 — marking this the first regular-season sweep for the Cardinals against the Blue Devils.
Matthew Hurt led the Blue Devils with a career-high 37 points — tying the most points by a Duke player in the last 15 seasons (Grayson Allen 2017).
BC 94, Notre Dame 90
BOSTON — Jay Heath scored 19 points and Boston College sank seven of eight free throws in the final 45 seconds to beat Notre Dame and give interim coach Scott Spinelli a victory in his first game as a college head coach.
DeMarr Langford had 17 points for BC, including four free throws in the final 12 seconds.
The Eagles (4-13, 2-9 ACC) won for the first time since Jan. 12 and in their first game since JimChristian was fired on Feb. 15.
Prentiss Hubb scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half — including three layups in the final minute — for Notre Dame (9-13, 6-10).
No. 17 Kansas 71, No. 2 Baylor 58
LAWRENCE, Kan. — David McCormack bruised his way to 20 points, Marcus Garrett added 14 on his senior night, and the Jayhawks (18-8, 12-6 Big 12) beat the Bears to leave top-ranked Gonzaga as the nation’s only unbeaten team.
MaCio Teague scored 18 points for Baylor (18-1, 11-1), which struggled with foul trouble while getting dominated 48-28 on the boards. The nation’s leading 3-point shooting team also was 6 of 26 from beyond the arc.
Utah 71, No. 19 USC 61
SALT LAKE CITY — Alphonso Plummer scored 19 points, Timmy Allen added 15 points and eight assists and the Utes (10-11, 7-10 Pac-12) pulled away late to beat Southern California for their first win over a Top 25 opponent this season.
Drew Peterson scored 19 points for USC (19-6, 13-5), which shot 37% from the field and lost for the third time in four games.
NOTE
VMI seeded 6th in SoCon
VMI (12-11, 7-7) will be the sixth seed in the Southern Conference tournament — its best seed in six years. The tournament begins Friday, but VMI has a first-round bye for the first time since 2015.