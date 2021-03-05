Basketball roundup: Byington named CAA coach of the year

Salem High School graduate Mark Byington of James Madison was named the Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball coach of the year on Friday.

In his first year at JMU, Byington has steered the Dukes to a share of the CAA regular-season title and the top seed in the CAA tournament.

The former UNC Wilmington coach took over a team that finished in the CAA cellar last season and guided the Dukes to a record of 13-6 overall and 8-2 in league play. The Dukes snapped a string of four straight losing seasons. JMU, which was picked ninth in the league's preseason poll, became the first CAA team to go from worst to first since the 1980s.

JMU's Matt Lewis, who suffered a season-ending injury in the team's penultimate regular-season game, was named the player of the year by the league's coaches, media members and sports information directors. He became the first Duke to earn that honor since 1991.

NOTE

Creighton suspends coach indefinitely

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University suspended basketball coach Greg McDermott indefinitely Thursday night for using racially insensitive language while addressing the team after a game last weekend.