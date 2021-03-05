Basketball roundup: Byington named CAA coach of the year

Salem High School graduate Mark Byington of James Madison was named the Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball coach of the year on Friday.
In his first year at JMU, Byington has steered the Dukes to a share of the CAA regular-season title and the top seed in the CAA tournament.
The former UNC Wilmington coach took over a team that finished in the CAA cellar last season and guided the Dukes to a record of 13-6 overall and 8-2 in league play. The Dukes snapped a string of four straight losing seasons. JMU, which was picked ninth in the league's preseason poll, became the first CAA team to go from worst to first since the 1980s.
JMU's Matt Lewis, who suffered a season-ending injury in the team's penultimate regular-season game, was named the player of the year by the league's coaches, media members and sports information directors. He became the first Duke to earn that honor since 1991.
NOTE
Creighton suspends coach indefinitely
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University suspended basketball coach Greg McDermott indefinitely Thursday night for using racially insensitive language while addressing the team after a game last weekend.
McDermott publicly apologized Tuesday and again Wednesday for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” after the 14th-ranked Bluejays' 77-69 loss at Xavier.
McDermott coached in the Bluejays' 72-60 loss at No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday night. Assistant coach Alan Huss will serve as interim head coach.
ODAC WOMEN
Roanoke 74, Shenandoah 58
The No. 4 seed Maroons (9-2) overcame a six-point first quarter deficit to rout the No. 5 seed Hornets (4-7) in an ODAC women’s quarterfinal Friday.
Roanoke’s Rose Sande led all scorers with 21 points, including hitting all five of her 3-point attempts.
The Maroons will host No. 9 seed Ferrum, which advanced due to top-seeded Bridgewater withdrawing from the tournament due to COVID-19 protocol, in a semifinal game on Tuesday.
Ferrum 65, Randolph 48
LYNCHBURG — Kayla Cabiness had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the ninth-seeded Panthers (2-9) to a win over the eighth-seeded WildCats (2-7) in the first round of the ODAC tournament Thursday night.
ACC WOMEN
No. 5 Louisville 65, Wake Forest 53
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freshman Hailey Van Lith scored a season-high 24 points and helped Louisville (22-2) pull away in the fourth quarter to beat Wake Forest (12-12) in Friday's ACC quarterfinal.
The top-seeded Cardinals won despite Dana Evans' shooting woes. The ACC's top player scored eight points on 3-for-15 shooting.
Syracuse 68, FSU 67
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kamilla Cardoso scored on a putback at the horn to help Syracuse (14-7) beat Florida State in Friday’s ACC quarterfinals.
The Orange will take on No.-5 ranked and top-seeded Louisville in a semifinal on Saturday.
Bianca Jackson finished with 25 points for the Seminoles (10-8).
Cardoso led Syracuse with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Clemson 68, Notre Dame 63
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gabby Elliott scored a season-high 25 points and 11th-seeded Clemson (11-12) beat sixth-seeded Notre Dame in the second round of the ACC tournament on Thursday night.
Maddy Westbeld scored 21 points to lead the Fighting Irish (10-10).
ASUN MEN
Liberty 77, Stetson 64
ACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chris Parker scored 16 points and Blake Preston had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Liberty over Stetson in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament semifinals on Friday.
Liberty (22-5) reached a conference championship game for the fourth straight season.
Christiaan Jones had 20 points for the Hatters (11-14).
A-10 MEN
VCU 73, Dayton 68
RICHMOND — Nah’Shon Hyland had 30 points and 10 rebounds as VCU (18-6) narrowly beat Dayton in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday.
Jalen Crutcher had 21 points for the Flyers (14-9).
TOP 25 MEN
No. 20 Loyola-Chicago 73, So. Illinois 49
ST. LOUIS — Freshman Jacob Hutson had 13 points and Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris each added 11 as Loyola (22-4) beat Southern Illinois (12-14) on Friday in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals.
No. 3 Baylor 81, No. 17 Oklahoma St. 70
WACO, Texas — Jared Butler scored 22 points and Baylor (20-1, 12-1), fresh off clinching its first Big 12 title on the road two days earlier, beat Oklahoma State on Thursday night to end the Cowboys' five-game winning streak.
Freshman standout and Big 12 leading scorer Cade Cunningham had 24 points for Oklahoma State (17-7, 10-7).
No. 15 Texas 69, No. 16 Oklahoma 65
NORMAN, Okla. — Jericho Sims matched season highs with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Andrew Jones added 16 points to help the Longhorns (16-7, 10-6 Big 12) beat Oklahoma on Thursday night.
Austin Reaves scored 16 points for the Sooners (14-9, 9-8), who have lost four straight games by a combined 17 points.