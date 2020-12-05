 Skip to main content
Basketball roundup: ECU men defeat Radford
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Jayden Gardner had 20 points and eight rebounds as East Carolina topped Radford 63-50 on Saturday.

Noah Farrakhan had 11 points for East Carolina (3-0).

Fah'Mir Ali and Quinton Morton-Robertson each had nine points for the Highlanders (0-4).

NOTES

UVa women's game canceled

UVa announced Saturday that Sunday's game at George Washington has been canceled because the Cavaliers are down to just six available players because of injuries.

The Cavaliers used eight players in Thursday's loss to James Madison.

UVa-Wake men ppd.

The ACC announced Friday that the Dec. 16 men's basketball game between Virginia and host Wake Forest has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantining and contract tracing within the Wake team.

Wake had announced Monday that it would pause team activities for the rest of the week because of COVID-19 issues. Wake did not play Troy on Wednesday and canceled its Dec. 13 game with Presbyterian.

Wake's Dec. 21 home game with VMI is still on the schedule.

JMU men cancel games

James Madison has canceled three games because of COVID-19 issues.

JMU announced Friday that because of a positive COVID-19 test within the program, the Dukes would pause team activities and would not host Maryland on Saturday as planned.

After further testing, JMU announced Saturday that its Dec. 7 game with Old Dominion and its Dec. 10 game with Coppin State would be canceled as well.

VMI adds game

VMI announced Saturday it has added a home game with NCAA Division III member Greensboro College. The game will be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

VMI was looking for a replacement game after Regent announced Friday it was canceling its Monday visit to VMI because of COVID-19 issues.

