Basketball roundup: Elon upsets No. 1 seed JMU in CAA

Loyola will be making its seventh NCAAs appearance and first since the 2018 team reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.

Tremell Murphy and D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points each for Drake (25-4, 15-3), a bubble team.

SATURDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

VMI 91, Furman 90, OT

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The sixth-seeded Keydets (13-11) rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the third-seeded Paladins (16-11) in overtime in a Southern Conference quarterfinal.

VMI advanced to the SoCon semis for the first time since 2003. VMI's semifinal game Sunday night against Mercer was not over by press time.

VMI, which upset Furman for the second time this season, is assured of its first winning season in seven years.

Furman led 80-70 with 3:18 left in regulation, but VMI scored the final 10 points of the second half. Greg Parham scored seven straight points to cut the lead to 80-77. Jake Stephens sank a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to tie the game at 80 and force OT.

With the game tied at 82 in OT, Myles Lewis made back-to-back baskets and Parham sank a jumper to give VMI an 88-82 lead with 1:46 to go. VMI led the rest of the way.