Basketball roundup: Elon upsets No. 1 seed JMU in CAA

HARRISONBURG — Hunter McIntosh was fouled grabbing a defensive rebound and his two free throws were just enough for Elon to survive a 3-point shot at the buzzer to defeat top-seeded James Madison 72-71 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday.
For the second straight year, Elon advanced to the CAA semifinals. The eighth-seeded Phoenix (9-8) meet No. 4 seed Hofstra on Monday. Hofstra is the defending tournament champion.
Ikenna Ndugba curled in from the right wing and laid the ball off the glass to put Elon ahead with 30.3 seconds on the clock, completing a rally from a 15-point second-half deficit over the last 14:34 on James Madison's home floor.
Justin Amadi and Vado Morse led JMU (13-7) with 21 points apiece, with Amadi’s career high including 8-for-8 from the field with two blocks and three steals.
Elon connected on 13 3-pointers, including three from McIntosh, who scored 24 points, and four from Simon Wright, who scored 18 points. Ndugba added 14.
BIG SOUTH MEN
Winthrop 80, Campbell 53
ROCK HILL, S.C. — D.J. Burns scored 22 points and top-seeded Winthrop (23-1) took off in the second half in a win over third-seeded Campbell (17-10) on Sunday for its second straight Big South tournament championship and automatic NCAA Tournament bid.
Burns finished the first half with consecutive baskets for a six-point lead and the Eagles made their first eight shots of the second half. Winthrop secured its 13th championship in 17 title-game appearances. The Eagles will be making their 11th NCAA Tournament appearance.
ACC WOMEN
No. 3 N.C. State 58, No. 5 Louisville 56
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Graduate transfer Raina Perez hit a jumper from near the left elbow with 2.1 seconds left to help N.C. State (20-2) beat Louisville in Sunday's ACC championship game, securing the Wolfpack's first back-to-back titles in program history.
Tournament MVP Elissa Cunane scored 20 points as the steadying go-to inside presence after scoring 27 in the quarterfinals against Virginia Tech and 23 in the semifinals against Georgia Tech. Perez was last year's Big West Conference player of the year at Cal State Fullerton.
The top-seeded Cardinals (23-3) had a final chance, inbounding under their own basket with one second left. But two-time ACC player of the year Dana Evans missed a 3 off Kianna Smith's pass.
Evans finished with 15 points to lead Louisville, which missed five of its last six shots in the final 3 1/2 minutes.
TOP 25 MEN
Michigan State 70, No. 2 Michigan 64
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Rocket Watts scored 21 points and Aaron Henry had 18 to lead Michigan State over Michigan in a win that seems to seal coach Tom Izzo's 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.
The Spartans (15-11, 9-11 Big Ten) have won five of their last seven games, beating No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Illinois and their second-ranked rivals during the late-season surge.
The Wolverines (19-3, 14-3) also may have suffered another big loss.
Senior guard Eli Brooks hurt his left ankle early in the game and did not return. Brooks ranks fourth on the team with eight-plus points per game and averages nearly three assists.
No. 5 Iowa 77, No. 25 Wisconsin 73
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Minutes after star senior Luke Garza scored 21 points and had 16 rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-6 Big Ten) over Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10) on Sunday, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced Garza’s jersey No. 55 would be retired after the season.
Garza is Iowa’s all-time leading career scorer with 2,201 points. He leads the Big Ten in scoring this season and ranks third in the country.
Jordan Bohannon’s three free throws with 34.3 seconds left gave Iowa a 74-71 lead. On Wisconsin’s next possession, Wisconsin’s Brad Davison and Iowa’s Keegan Murray got tangled up under the Badgers’ basket — Murray was called for a common foul and Davison a flagrant foul for a hook-and-hold after a replay review.
No. 3 Baylor 88, No. 18 Texas Tech 73
WACO, Texas — MaCio Teague scored 35 points while matching a school record with 10 made 3-pointers and the Bears (21-1, 13-1 Big 12) finished undefeated at home for the first time in 73 years.
Kyler Edwards had 18 points for Texas Tech (17-9, 9-8).
No. 9 Houston 67, Memphis 64
HOUSTON — Tramon Mark hit a long 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Cougars (21-3, 14-3 American) over Memphis.
After the Tigers had tied it with 1.7 seconds left, Marcus Sasser threw the ball to midcourt where Mark picked it up. He dribbled through two Memphis defenders and launched a 35-footer off the backboard and in.
DeJon Jarreau had 19 points and Quentin Grimes added 17 for Houston.
Virginia Tech transfer Landers Nolley II scored 14 points to lead Memphis (15-7, 11-4).
No. 20 Loyola-Chicago 75, Drake 65
ST. LOUIS — Cameron Krutwig and Braden Norris scored 20 points apiece to lead the Ramblers (24-4, 16-2) over Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Loyola will be making its seventh NCAAs appearance and first since the 2018 team reached the Final Four as a No. 11 seed.
Tremell Murphy and D.J. Wilkins scored 20 points each for Drake (25-4, 15-3), a bubble team.
SATURDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
VMI 91, Furman 90, OT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The sixth-seeded Keydets (13-11) rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the third-seeded Paladins (16-11) in overtime in a Southern Conference quarterfinal.
VMI advanced to the SoCon semis for the first time since 2003. VMI's semifinal game Sunday night against Mercer was not over by press time.
VMI, which upset Furman for the second time this season, is assured of its first winning season in seven years.
Furman led 80-70 with 3:18 left in regulation, but VMI scored the final 10 points of the second half. Greg Parham scored seven straight points to cut the lead to 80-77. Jake Stephens sank a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to tie the game at 80 and force OT.
With the game tied at 82 in OT, Myles Lewis made back-to-back baskets and Parham sank a jumper to give VMI an 88-82 lead with 1:46 to go. VMI led the rest of the way.
Stephens had 25 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Parham had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Trey Bonham had 14 points, while Lewis had 13 points. Sean Conway had 12 points.
VCU 64, Davidson 52
RICHMOND — Nah'Shon Hyland posted 12 points as second-seeded VCU (19-6) topped third-seeded Davidson (13-8) in the Atlantic 10 semifinals.
The Rams are in the tournament title game for the first time since 2017. They will play top seed St. Bonaventure in the March 14 final at Dayton.
Morehead State 86, Belmont 71
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Johni Broome scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and second-seeded Morehead State (23-7) cruised past top-seeded Belmont (26-4) in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game.
UNC 91, Duke 73
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot, Kerwin Walton and Caleb Love scored 18 points apiece and North Carolina (16-9, 10-6 ACC) never trailed it its win over Duke (11-11, 9-9).