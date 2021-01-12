Basketball roundup: Helton leads Ferrum men to opening win

RALEIGH, N.C. – Nick Helton scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers to lead the Ferrum men’s basketball team to a 76-73 win over William Peace on Tuesday

It was the season opener for both teams.

Down 60-48 in the second half, Ferrum grabbed a 72-70 lead with 1:32 left.

After Tyler Parton made a 3-pointer to give the Pacers a 73-72 lead, Carrington Young scored to give Ferrum the lead at 74-73 with 15 seconds left.

Helton sank two free throws with one second left.

James Smith Jr. had 20 points for Ferrum, while Kajuan Madden-McAfee added 14 points and nine rebounds. Darius Kemp had 12 points and eight rebounds in his Ferrum debut.

Young had 11 rebounds for the Panthers, who outrebounded William Peace 47-28.

NOTES

Radford postpones more women’s games

As expected, the Radford women’s basketball team announced Tuesday it has postponed its games Friday and Saturday at Gardner-Webb because of the COVID-19 issues in the Radford program.