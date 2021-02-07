Basketball roundup: Indiana stuns Iowa on last-second shot

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sophomore Armaan Franklin sank a 15-foot, tiebreaking jumper with 1.8 seconds left to cap off a late rally that gave Indiana a 67-65 victory over No. 8 Iowa on Sunday. Franklin had scored just two points on 1-for-9 shooting until making the winner.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten) with 17 points.
The Hawkeyes (13-6, 7-5) had a last chance, and it resulted in a strange sequence. A long inbounds pass intended for Luka Garza bounced off the backboard and toward midcourt. Jordan Bohannon retrieved the ball and tried a one-handed heave, and that also bounced off the backboard.
Garza and Joe Wieskamp each finished with 18 points.
TOP 25 MEN Valparaiso 74, No. 25 Drake 57
VALPARAISO, Ind. — Ben Krikke scored 15 points and Valparaiso handed Drake its first loss of the season on Sunday. The defeat by Drake (18-1, 9-1 Missouri Valley) left No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor as the only remaining major college teams still undefeated this season.
A day after Valparaiso (7-12, 4-6) squandered a double-digit lead in the second half and lost to Drake 80-77, the Crusaders pulled away for just their second victory over a ranked opponent since beating Mississippi in the 1998 NCAA Tournament.
No. 3 Villanova 84, Georgetown 74
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Jermaine Samuels scored a career-high 32 points to lead Villanova (12-2, 7-1 Big East) over Georgetown on Sunday as the Wildcats rebounded from a loss at St. John’s. Jahvon Blair scored 18 points for Georgetown (5-9, 3-6).
TOP 25 WOMEN UNC 76, No. 4 N.C. State 69
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Freshman Alyssa Ustby had season highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds to help North Carolina upset rival North Carolina State on Sunday.
Stephanie Watts added 17 points for the Tar Heels (9-8, 4-8 ACC), who hit a season-high 11 3-pointers.
Elissa Cunane scored 14 points to lead the Wolfpack (12-2, 7-2).
SATURDAY’S WOMEN’S GAMES Roanoke 92, Va. Wesleyan 30
VIRGINIA BEACH — Kristina Harrel scored 19 points and snared eight rebounds to lead the Maroons (4-1, 2-1 ODAC) to a rout of the Marlins (1-4, 0-2). Ayanna Scarborough had 18 points off the bench for the Maroons, while Renee Alquiza added 11 points.
Roanoke shot 52.2% from the field to the Marlins’ 27.3%. The Marlins turned the ball over 34 times.
The Maroons scored the first 11 points of the game and led 34-4 after the first quarter.
Winthrop 63, Radford 59, OT
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Anika Riley had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles (6-11, 5-9 Big South) past the Highlanders (5-8, 5-6).
Bryonna McClean had nine points and six rebounds for Radford, which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.
Riley made a jumper to cut Radford’s lead to 56-55 with 30 seconds left in regulation. Teammate Sydney Hunter made one of two free throws to tie the game at 56 with 19 seconds left in regulation.
Maleeah Langstaff made one of two free throws to give Winthrop a 60-59 lead with 1:44 left in OT. Riley made one of two free throws with 27 seconds left. Madison Ervin made two free throws with 7.0 seconds left to seal the win.
SATURDAY’S MEN’S GAMES USC 66, No. 21 UCLA 48
LOS ANGELES — Ethan Anderson had career highs of five 3-pointers and 19 points, and Southern California routed the Bruins to tie them for first place at 9-2 in the Pac-12. The Trojans (15-3) have won four in a row.
UCLA’s frontline took a hit before the game when big men Cody Riley (right ankle) and Jalen Hill (personal reasons) were declared out.
UNC 91, Duke 87DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Caleb Love scored a season-high 25 points to help North Carolina beat Duke. Leaky Black hit two clinching free throws with 7.2 seconds left for the Tar Heels (12-6, 7-4 ACC), who ended a three-game losing streak against the Blue Devils (7-7, 5-5) despite blowing all of a 12-point second-half lead.
The teams entered this matchup with both unranked for the first time since February 1960.
Georgia Tech 82, Notre Dame 80
ATLANTA — Michael Devoe made back-to-back shots in the final 2:06 and scored 19 points to help Georgia Tech (9-6, 5-4 ACC) rally from a 17-point deficit.
Devoe’s short jumper gave the Yellow Jackets a one-point lead with 2:06 left.
Notre Dame (7-10, 4-7) scored 14 straight points early in the game and led by 17 twice in the first half.