Basketball roundup: Indiana stuns Iowa on last-second shot

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Anika Riley had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles (6-11, 5-9 Big South) past the Highlanders (5-8, 5-6).

Bryonna McClean had nine points and six rebounds for Radford, which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end.

Riley made a jumper to cut Radford’s lead to 56-55 with 30 seconds left in regulation. Teammate Sydney Hunter made one of two free throws to tie the game at 56 with 19 seconds left in regulation.

Maleeah Langstaff made one of two free throws to give Winthrop a 60-59 lead with 1:44 left in OT. Riley made one of two free throws with 27 seconds left. Madison Ervin made two free throws with 7.0 seconds left to seal the win.

SATURDAY’S MEN’S GAMES USC 66, No. 21 UCLA 48

LOS ANGELES — Ethan Anderson had career highs of five 3-pointers and 19 points, and Southern California routed the Bruins to tie them for first place at 9-2 in the Pac-12. The Trojans (15-3) have won four in a row.

UCLA’s frontline took a hit before the game when big men Cody Riley (right ankle) and Jalen Hill (personal reasons) were declared out.