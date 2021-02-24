Basketball roundup: Jules leads Radford men to win

RADFORD — Shaquan Jules had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Radford men's basketball team to a 74-51 win over NCAA Division III member Mount Aloysius on Wednesday.

Jules was 7 of 7 from the field.

It was the regular-season finale for Radford (14-11), which snapped a four-game skid. Radford will host a Big South quarterfinal Monday.

The game was tied at 33 at halftime, but Radford shot 54.2% from the field in the second half to the visitors' 26.1%.

Bryan Hart had 13 points for the Highlanders, while Chyree Walker and Dravon Mangum added 12 points apiece. Fah'Mir Ali had eight assists.

It was the season opener for the Mounties.

WEDNESDAY'S MEN'S GAME

Clemson 60, Wake Forest 39

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Alex Hemenway had 17 points and five 3-pointers, and Clemson won in its return from another COVID-19 pause.

Clemson (14-5, 8-5 ACC) hadn't played since Feb. 12.

The Demon Deacons (6-12, 3-12) were just 12-of-46 shooting (26.1%). It was Wake Forest's third-fewest points in the shot-clock era.