Basketball roundup: Jules leads Radford men to win

RADFORD — Shaquan Jules had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Radford men's basketball team to a 74-51 win over NCAA Division III member Mount Aloysius on Wednesday.
Jules was 7 of 7 from the field.
It was the regular-season finale for Radford (14-11), which snapped a four-game skid. Radford will host a Big South quarterfinal Monday.
The game was tied at 33 at halftime, but Radford shot 54.2% from the field in the second half to the visitors' 26.1%.
Bryan Hart had 13 points for the Highlanders, while Chyree Walker and Dravon Mangum added 12 points apiece. Fah'Mir Ali had eight assists.
It was the season opener for the Mounties.
WEDNESDAY'S MEN'S GAME
Clemson 60, Wake Forest 39
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Alex Hemenway had 17 points and five 3-pointers, and Clemson won in its return from another COVID-19 pause.
Clemson (14-5, 8-5 ACC) hadn't played since Feb. 12.
The Demon Deacons (6-12, 3-12) were just 12-of-46 shooting (26.1%). It was Wake Forest's third-fewest points in the shot-clock era.
TUESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
Louisville 69, Notre Dame 57
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Radford graduate transfer Carlik Jones scored 18 points, and Louisville (12-5, 7-4 ACC) beat Notre Dame (9-12, 6-9).
Louisville's David Johnson did not play due to an illness.
Michigan State 81, No. 5 Illinois 72
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Aaron Henry scored 20 points as the Spartans (12-9, 6-9 Big Ten) boosted their NCAA Tournament hopes by upsetting the Fighting Illini (16-6, 12-4), who had won seven straight games.
Kansas State 62, No. 7 Oklahoma 57
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Mike McGuirl scored 19 points, hitting three straight 3-pointers in the final minutes, and the Wildcats (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) upset the Sooners (14-6, 9-5).
No. 14 Texas 75, No. 17 Kansas 72, OT
AUSTIN, Texas — Courtney Ramey made two free throws with a minute left in overtime to give Texas the lead as the Longhorns (14-6, 8-5 Big 12) earned a regular-season sweep of Kansas (17-8, 11-6), which had its five-game win streak snapped.
Mississippi 60, No. 24 Missouri 53
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Devontae Shuler scored 14 points and Ole Miss (13-9, 8-7 SEC) beat Missouri (14-7, 7-7) to sweep the season series.
NOTES
UVa's Hauser a finalist
Virginia's Sam Hauser has been named one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, along with Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Isaiah Livers (Michigan), Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech).
Louisville-Va. Tech on ESPN2
The time and TV channel have been set for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team's March 3 home game with Louisville.
The rescheduled game will tip off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. It will be the first time the Hokies have been on ESPN or ESPN2 since November.
Johnson leaving Pitt
Pittsburgh announced Wednesday that junior guard Xavier Johnson is entering the transfer portal.
He scored a career-high 32 points in Pitt's win over Virginia Tech last month. He was averaging 14.2 points this season.
"The Pitt men's basketball program and Xavier Johnson have mutually agreed that it is in everyone's best interest to part ways," coach Jeff Capel said.