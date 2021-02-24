 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball roundup: Jules leads Radford men to win
0 comments
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Basketball roundup: Jules leads Radford men to win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Clemson

Clemson's Nick Honor (right) drives the lane past Wake Forest's Carter Whitt during the Tigers' win Wednesday.

 Walt Unks, The Winston-Salem Journal via AP

RADFORD — Shaquan Jules had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Radford men's basketball team to a 74-51 win over NCAA Division III member Mount Aloysius on Wednesday.

Jules was 7 of 7 from the field.

It was the regular-season finale for Radford (14-11), which snapped a four-game skid. Radford will host a Big South quarterfinal Monday.

The game was tied at 33 at halftime, but Radford shot 54.2% from the field in the second half to the visitors' 26.1%.

Bryan Hart had 13 points for the Highlanders, while Chyree Walker and Dravon Mangum added 12 points apiece. Fah'Mir Ali had eight assists.

It was the season opener for the Mounties.

WEDNESDAY'S MEN'S GAME

Clemson 60, Wake Forest 39

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Alex Hemenway had 17 points and five 3-pointers, and Clemson won in its return from another COVID-19 pause.

Clemson (14-5, 8-5 ACC) hadn't played since Feb. 12.

The Demon Deacons (6-12, 3-12) were just 12-of-46 shooting (26.1%). It was Wake Forest's third-fewest points in the shot-clock era.

TUESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

Louisville 69, Notre Dame 57

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Radford graduate transfer Carlik Jones scored 18 points, and Louisville (12-5, 7-4 ACC) beat Notre Dame (9-12, 6-9).

Louisville's David Johnson did not play due to an illness.

Michigan State 81, No. 5 Illinois 72

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Aaron Henry scored 20 points as the Spartans (12-9, 6-9 Big Ten) boosted their NCAA Tournament hopes by upsetting the Fighting Illini (16-6, 12-4), who had won seven straight games.

Kansas State 62, No. 7 Oklahoma 57

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Mike McGuirl scored 19 points, hitting three straight 3-pointers in the final minutes, and the Wildcats (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) upset the Sooners (14-6, 9-5).

No. 14 Texas 75, No. 17 Kansas 72, OT

AUSTIN, Texas — Courtney Ramey made two free throws with a minute left in overtime to give Texas the lead as the Longhorns (14-6, 8-5 Big 12) earned a regular-season sweep of Kansas (17-8, 11-6), which had its five-game win streak snapped.

Mississippi 60, No. 24 Missouri 53

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Devontae Shuler scored 14 points and Ole Miss (13-9, 8-7 SEC) beat Missouri (14-7, 7-7) to sweep the season series.

NOTES

UVa's Hauser a finalist

Virginia's Sam Hauser has been named one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, along with Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Isaiah Livers (Michigan), Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers) and Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech).

Louisville-Va. Tech on ESPN2

The time and TV channel have been set for the Virginia Tech men's basketball team's March 3 home game with Louisville.

The rescheduled game will tip off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. It will be the first time the Hokies have been on ESPN or ESPN2 since November.

Johnson leaving Pitt

Pittsburgh announced Wednesday that junior guard Xavier Johnson is entering the transfer portal.

He scored a career-high 32 points in Pitt's win over Virginia Tech last month. He was averaging 14.2 points this season.

"The Pitt men's basketball program and Xavier Johnson have mutually agreed that it is in everyone's best interest to part ways," coach Jeff Capel said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert