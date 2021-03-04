Basketball roundup: Liberty knocks off Kennesaw State in ASUN tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Darius McGhee had 16 points as Liberty topped Kennesaw State 69-59 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Thursday.

Kyle Rode added 15 points for Liberty (21-5), who advanced to play North Alabama (12-10) on Friday.

Terrell Burden scored a career-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Owls (5-19).

Spencer Rodgers, whose 17 points per game coming into the contest led the Owls, was held to four points on 1-of-13 shooting.

A-10 MEN

Duquesne 67, Richmond 62

RICHMOND — Marcus Weathers recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds as Duquesne edged past Richmond in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.

Duquesne (9-8) advanced to face top-seeded St. Bonaventure in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Tyler Burton had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (13-8).

ACC WOMEN

Syracuse 67, BC 61