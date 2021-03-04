Basketball roundup: Liberty knocks off Kennesaw State in ASUN tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Darius McGhee had 16 points as Liberty topped Kennesaw State 69-59 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Thursday.
Kyle Rode added 15 points for Liberty (21-5), who advanced to play North Alabama (12-10) on Friday.
Terrell Burden scored a career-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Owls (5-19).
Spencer Rodgers, whose 17 points per game coming into the contest led the Owls, was held to four points on 1-of-13 shooting.
A-10 MEN
Duquesne 67, Richmond 62
RICHMOND — Marcus Weathers recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds as Duquesne edged past Richmond in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.
Duquesne (9-8) advanced to face top-seeded St. Bonaventure in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Tyler Burton had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (13-8).
ACC WOMEN
Syracuse 67, BC 61
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kiara Lewis scored 21 points with five assists, Digna Strautmane added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Syracuse held off Boston College in the ACC tournament.
Syracuse (12-7) advances to play No. 4 seed Florida State on Friday.
Wake Forest 82, UNC 71
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freshman Jewel Spear scored 29 points with seven 3-pointers and Wake Forest (12-11) beat North Carolina (13-10) in the second round of the ACC tournament.
Wake Forest advances to play No. 1 seed and fifth-ranked Louisville on Friday.
Wake Forest coach Jen Hoover became the program leader with 126 wins, passing Mike Petersen (2005-12). Hoover is a William Byrd High School grad.
NOTE
Radford women earn No. 6 seed
Radford (9-11, 9-9) wound up with the sixth seed for the Big South women's basketball tournament. The Highlanders are scheduled to visit third-seeded Longwood (13-10, 12-6) in Monday's quarterfinals.
Radford paused all women's basketball operations for precautionary reasons and canceled its final two regular-season games Monday because of a positive COVID-19 case in the program.
LATE WEDNESDAY
No. 11 Florida St. 93, BC 64
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — MJ Walker scored 18 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and RaiQuan Gray added 16 points to help put Florida State (15-4, 11-3) in position to win the league's regular-season title with a win at Notre Dame on Saturday.
Jay Heath scored a career-high 28 points for Boston College (4-14, 2-10).
N.C. State 80, Notre Dame 69
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Cam Hayes scored a career-best 20 points, Dereon Seabron had career highs with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and N.C. State (13-9, 9-8 ACC) won its fifth straight game, beating the Irish (9-14, 6-11).
No. 10 Villanova 72, No. 14 Creighton 60
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Justin Moore scored 24 points and helped Villanova (16-4, 11-3) capture the Big East title with a win over Creighton, which played with coach Greg McDermott on the bench for the first time since apologizing for urging his players over the weekend to "stay on the plantation."
McDermott said the Bluejays (17-7, 13-6) did not ask for him to resign.
Villanova guard Collin Gillespie injured his knee during the first half, and an MRI revealed Thursday that he suffered a torn MCL. He's expected to miss the rest of the season.