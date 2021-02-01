Basketball roundup: Louisville beats Georgia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — David Johnson set career highs with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Samuell Williamson also had personal bests with 20 points and 18 rebounds to help Louisville beat Georgia Tech 74-58 on Monday.
Radford transfer Carlik Jones had 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC).
Michael Devoe scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Georgia Tech (8-6, 4-4).
SUNDAY'S GAME
Syracuse 76, N.C. State 73
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Alan Griffin made two clutch free throws with four seconds remaining and Syracuse (10-4, 4-4 ACC) rallied past short-handed N.C. State.
N.C. State (7-6, 3-5) was playing without scoring leader Devon Daniels (16.5 ppg), who tore his ACL on Wednesday, and D.J. Funderburk (11.9 ppg), who did not suit up for what the school called “university policies.”
NOTES
Radford games rescheduled
The Big South announced Monday that the Radford men's basketball team will host USC Upstate on Thursday and Friday. Both games will be at 6 p.m.
The teams were originally supposed to play last week, but those games were postponed when the league reshuffled its master schedule a few weeks ago.
BC short-handed
Boston College will have only four scholarship players available when it hosts Florida State on Tuesday, BC coach Jim Christian said Monday.
"COVID, and COVID protocol, hit us very, very hard," Christian said. "Our athletic administration's interpretation [of the ACC minimum to play a game this season] is eight healthy bodies. So … with five scout-team players, we have enough guys to play. … Our administration made the decision that the game needs to be played.
"We spent the last two days trying to teach five guys our basic defense and offense."
It will be BC's first game after an 18-day COVID-19 pause.
Smart back
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Shaka Smart said Monday he had “significant" symptoms while in extended isolation from his team and family after testing positive for COVID-19.
“This was not a walk in the park for me," Smart said ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Baylor.
Sunday marked the first time in 19 days that all 11 scholarship players and Smart were together on the practice court.
Oklahoma men rise
Oklahoma moved up 15 spots to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 men's poll Monday, its highest ranking since reaching No. 4 in 2017-18.
Gonzaga remained No. 1.
Unbeaten Drake was ranked for the first time since 2007-08, cracking this week’s poll at No. 25.
Louisville women still No. 1
Unbeaten Louisville remained atop the AP women's basketball poll.
North Carolina State fell two spots to No. 4 after losing to Virginia Tech. South Carolina jumped up two spots to No. 2.
Richmond back on pause
The Richmond men’s basketball program entered its third COVID-19 pause of the season Sunday in response to testing results from that day.
Saint Louis had chosen not to play Richmond last Friday, citing “COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff.” Sources told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that differing interpretations of contact tracing caused the Billikens’ withdrawal.
Richmond was cleared for that Friday game, according to UR athletic director John Hardt. But Sunday’s testing changed Richmond’s status, according to the school.
