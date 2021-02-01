Basketball roundup: Louisville beats Georgia Tech

BC short-handed

Boston College will have only four scholarship players available when it hosts Florida State on Tuesday, BC coach Jim Christian said Monday.

"COVID, and COVID protocol, hit us very, very hard," Christian said. "Our athletic administration's interpretation [of the ACC minimum to play a game this season] is eight healthy bodies. So … with five scout-team players, we have enough guys to play. … Our administration made the decision that the game needs to be played.

"We spent the last two days trying to teach five guys our basic defense and offense."

It will be BC's first game after an 18-day COVID-19 pause.

Smart back

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Shaka Smart said Monday he had “significant" symptoms while in extended isolation from his team and family after testing positive for COVID-19.

“This was not a walk in the park for me," Smart said ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Baylor.

Sunday marked the first time in 19 days that all 11 scholarship players and Smart were together on the practice court.

Oklahoma men rise