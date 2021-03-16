Basketball roundup: Mike Young, Dan Earl honored

Virginia Tech's Mike Young, VMI's Dan Earl and Salem High School graduate Mark Byington of James Madison each earned a men's basketball coach of the year honor Tuesday.
Young, who steered Virginia Tech to third place in the ACC, was named the District III coach of the year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. The district was comprised of schools in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland.
Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma and Virginia's Sam Hauser and Jay Huff made the writers' 10-man all-district first team.
Earl, who led VMI to its first winning season in seven years, was named the District 21 coach of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. VMI guard Greg Parham was named to the All-District 21 second team by the coaches. That district was comprised of Southern Conference schools.
Byington. who led JMU to a share of the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title, was named the District 10 coach of the year by the coaches. That district was comprised of CAA schools.
Aluma made the coaches' All-District 2 first team, along with Radford graduate transfer Carlik Jones of Louisville, Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie, Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado and Duke's Matthew Hurt. Huff and Hauser made the second team. Florida State's Leonard Hamilton was named the coach of the year for that district, which was comprised of ACC schools.
Radford's Burke to transfer
Radford's Jamal Burke announced on Twitter on Thursday the has decided to enter the transfer portal.
The junior-college transfer played in only four games this season.
George Mason fires Paulsen
FAIRFAX — George Mason fired men’s basketball coach Dave Paulsen, ending his tenure after six seasons that did not include an NCAA Tournament or NIT appearance.
The team had four winning seasons under Paulsen and went 95-91 with a 47-57 record in Atlantic 10 play. The Patriots were 13-9 this season and lost in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament.
Kispert, Butler on All-America team
Gonzaga's Corey Kispert and Baylor's Jared Butler have been named to the Associated Press All-America first team by the national panel of 63 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll.
They were joined by unanimous pick Luka Garza of Iowa, a two-time selection, along with Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State.
Gonzaga also landed big man Drew Timme and freshman sensation Jalen Suggs on the second team. Baylor had Davion Mitchell on the third team.
Also on the second team were Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Hunter Dickinson of Michigan and Evan Mobley of USC.
Mitchell was joined on the third team by Quentin Grimes of Houston; Herb Jones of Alabama; Cameron Krutwig of Loyola Chicago; and Chris Duarte of Oregon.
UVa's Sam Hauser and Jay Huff and Radford graduate transfer Carlik Jones of Louisville earned honorable mention.
New Mexico hires Richard Pitino
Richard Pitino was hired Tuesday as New Mexico's head coach, one day after he was fired by Minnesota.
The son of Rick Pitino took Minnesota to the NCAA Tournament twice. Over his eight years in the Big Ten, the Gophers were 54-96 in conference play.
Prohm let go
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State let men's basketball coach Steve Prohm go on Monday night after one of the worst seasons in the history of the program.
The Cyclones were 2-22 overall, 0-18 in the Big 12.
Georgia Tech has positive test
Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner announced Tuesday a member of his school's NCAA Tournament traveling party tested positive. He did not disclose whether it was a player, but noted the person will not be back unless the Yellow Jackets advance to the Sweet 16.