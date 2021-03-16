Basketball roundup: Mike Young, Dan Earl honored

Virginia Tech's Mike Young, VMI's Dan Earl and Salem High School graduate Mark Byington of James Madison each earned a men's basketball coach of the year honor Tuesday.

Young, who steered Virginia Tech to third place in the ACC, was named the District III coach of the year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. The district was comprised of schools in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland.

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma and Virginia's Sam Hauser and Jay Huff made the writers' 10-man all-district first team.

Earl, who led VMI to its first winning season in seven years, was named the District 21 coach of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. VMI guard Greg Parham was named to the All-District 21 second team by the coaches. That district was comprised of Southern Conference schools.

Byington. who led JMU to a share of the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title, was named the District 10 coach of the year by the coaches. That district was comprised of CAA schools.