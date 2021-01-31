Basketball roundup: No. 13 Ohio State beats Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 13 Ohio State caught Michigan State in the midst of a uncommon skid and beat the blue-blood Big Ten program for the first time in its last five tries.

The Spartans had 20 days off because of COVID-19 issues and then lost to Rutgers by 30 points on Thursday night. The shooting went cold again in the second half on Sunday, and the opportunistic Buckeyes cruised to a 79-62 rout.

E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Justice Sueing added 17 to lead the Buckeyes (14-4, 8-4 Big Ten).

Aaron Henry led MSU (8-6, 2-6) with 10 points.

Sunday’s Top 25 games

No. 6 Houston 70, SMU 48

HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Houston beat SMU for its eighth straight win.

Sasser bounced back to make five of his last 10 shots after opening 0-for-5.

Justin Gorham had nine points and 17 rebounds for Houston (15-1, 10-1 American Athletic Conference), which won its 20th consecutive home game despite shooting only 34%.

Houston outrebounded SMU 45-33 and committed 10 turnovers.

Kendric Davis led SMU (9-4, 5-4) with 11 points.