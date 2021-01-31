Basketball roundup: No. 13 Ohio State beats Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 13 Ohio State caught Michigan State in the midst of a uncommon skid and beat the blue-blood Big Ten program for the first time in its last five tries.
The Spartans had 20 days off because of COVID-19 issues and then lost to Rutgers by 30 points on Thursday night. The shooting went cold again in the second half on Sunday, and the opportunistic Buckeyes cruised to a 79-62 rout.
E.J. Liddell had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Justice Sueing added 17 to lead the Buckeyes (14-4, 8-4 Big Ten).
Aaron Henry led MSU (8-6, 2-6) with 10 points.
Sunday’s Top 25 games
No. 6 Houston 70, SMU 48
HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points and Houston beat SMU for its eighth straight win.
Sasser bounced back to make five of his last 10 shots after opening 0-for-5.
Justin Gorham had nine points and 17 rebounds for Houston (15-1, 10-1 American Athletic Conference), which won its 20th consecutive home game despite shooting only 34%.
Houston outrebounded SMU 45-33 and committed 10 turnovers.
Kendric Davis led SMU (9-4, 5-4) with 11 points.
Saturday’s games
Roanoke 61, Shenandoah 59
Efosa Edosomwan scored 15 points to lead the host Maroons (3-1, 3-0 ODAC) past the Hornets (0-2, 0-2).
Tripp Greene made a jumper to give Roanoke a 59-58 lead with 3:12 left. Edosomwan later made a steal and layup to extend the lead to 61-58 with 1:21 left.
Avery White of the Hornets made one of two free throws with 46 seconds to go.
Shenandoah later turned the ball over when a player’s foot hit the end line.
Northside graduate Kasey Draper scored 12 points for Roanoke.
UNC Greensboro 76, VMI 59
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Isaiah Miller scored 25 points to lead the Spartans (12-5, 7-2 Southern Conference) to their sixth straight win.
Greg Parham of VMI (9-9, 4-5) was held to a season-low four points. He was 2 of 9 from the field.
VMI shot just 26.2% from the field and 23.5% (8 of 34) from 3-point range. VMI turned the ball over 20 times.
Jake Stephens had 18 points for the Keydets, while Myles Lewis added 13 points.
Notre Dame 84, Pitt 58
PITTSBURGH — Cormac Ryan matched a career high with 19 points as Notre Dame (6-9, 3-6 ACC) routed Pittsburgh.
It was the largest margin of defeat this season for Pitt (8-5, 4-4) and the team’s third straight loss.
No. 18 Tennessee 80, No. 15 Kansas 61
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Yves Pons scored 17 points and the Vols (12-3) never trailed in beating the Jayhawks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Kansas (11-6) has lost four of five, the first time the Jayhawks have done that in a five-game span since Roy Williams’ first season as head coach in 1988-89.
Purdue 81, No. 21 Minnesota 62
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brandon Newman scored 21 of his career-high 29 points in the second half, and Purdue (12-6, 7-4 Big Ten) overcame an early 14-point deficit to blow out Minnesota (11-6, 4-6).