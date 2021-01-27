Basketball roundup: No. 16 Florida State routs Miami

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Malik Osborne had 11 points and 10 rebounds, RaiQuan Gray added 10 points and 11 rebounds and No. 16 Florida State (10-2, 6-1 ACC) routed short-handed Miami 81-59 on Wednesday night for its fifth straight victory.
The Seminoles trail only Virginia (7-0) in the ACC standings.
Isaiah Wong scored 21 points on 6-of-16 shooting for Miami (6-9, 2-8).
TUESDAY'S WOMEN'S GAME
Ferrum 82, E. Mennonite 41
FERRUM — Aisha Martin had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers (1-1, 1-1) to an ODAC win over the Royals (0-2, 0-2).
Jacy Marvin had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Ferrum. Kayla Cabiness also had 16 points.
Ferrum held EMU without a basket in the third quarter.
TUESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
No. 24 Oklahoma 80, No. 5 Texas 79
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Reaves scored 23 points and made two key free throws with 18.3 seconds left as Oklahoma beat short-handed Texas.
Texas played without coach Shaka Smart, who announced Monday he has COVID-19 and is in isolation from the team and his family, and players Courtney Ramey, Jericho Sims and Brock Cunningham.
Auburn 88, No. 12 Missouri 82
AUBURN, Ala. — Sharife Cooper had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Auburn to an SEC win.
Dayton 76, No. 22 Saint Louis 71
ST. LOUIS — Jalen Crutcher scored 27 points to lead Dayton to an Atlantic 10 win.
Saint Louis was playing its first game since Dec. 23 because the program suspended team activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
UNC 75, Pitt 65
PITTSBURGH — Armando Bacot scored a season-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels (11-5, 6-3 ACC) to their third straight win.
Duke 75, Georgia Tech 68
DURHAM, N.C. — DJ Steward scored 19 points, and Duke (6-5, 4-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak.
NOTE
Radford men's games ppd.
The Big South announced Wednesday it has postponed the Radford men's basketball team's Friday and Saturday home games with Gardner-Webb — but not because of any COVID-19 issues in either program.
The series was postponed because a COVID-19 pause in the USC Upstate program has caused a series of scheduling dominoes to fall. Instead of playing Upstate this weekend, Campbell will play Charleston Southern. Instead of playing Charleston Southern this weekend, High Point will play Gardner-Webb. So Gardner-Webb will no longer be paying a visit to Radford this week.