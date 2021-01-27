 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball roundup: No. 16 Florida State routs Miami
0 comments

Basketball roundup: No. 16 Florida State routs Miami

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NCAA logo

Courtesy NCAA

 Courtesy NCAA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Malik Osborne had 11 points and 10 rebounds, RaiQuan Gray added 10 points and 11 rebounds and No. 16 Florida State (10-2, 6-1 ACC) routed short-handed Miami 81-59 on Wednesday night for its fifth straight victory.

The Seminoles trail only Virginia (7-0) in the ACC standings.

Isaiah Wong scored 21 points on 6-of-16 shooting for Miami (6-9, 2-8).

TUESDAY'S WOMEN'S GAME

Ferrum 82, E. Mennonite 41

FERRUM — Aisha Martin had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers (1-1, 1-1) to an ODAC win over the Royals (0-2, 0-2).

Jacy Marvin had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Ferrum. Kayla Cabiness also had 16 points.

Ferrum held EMU without a basket in the third quarter.

TUESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

No. 24 Oklahoma 80, No. 5 Texas 79

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Reaves scored 23 points and made two key free throws with 18.3 seconds left as Oklahoma beat short-handed Texas.

Texas played without coach Shaka Smart, who announced Monday he has COVID-19 and is in isolation from the team and his family, and players Courtney Ramey, Jericho Sims and Brock Cunningham.

Auburn 88, No. 12 Missouri 82

AUBURN, Ala. — Sharife Cooper had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Auburn to an SEC win.

Dayton 76, No. 22 Saint Louis 71

ST. LOUIS — Jalen Crutcher scored 27 points to lead Dayton to an Atlantic 10 win.

Saint Louis was playing its first game since Dec. 23 because the program suspended team activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

UNC 75, Pitt 65

PITTSBURGH — Armando Bacot scored a season-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels (11-5, 6-3 ACC) to their third straight win.

Duke 75, Georgia Tech 68

DURHAM, N.C. — DJ Steward scored 19 points, and Duke (6-5, 4-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak.

NOTE

Radford men's games ppd.

The Big South announced Wednesday it has postponed the Radford men's basketball team's Friday and Saturday home games with Gardner-Webb — but not because of any COVID-19 issues in either program.

The series was postponed because a COVID-19 pause in the USC Upstate program has caused a series of scheduling dominoes to fall. Instead of playing Upstate this weekend, Campbell will play Charleston Southern. Instead of playing Charleston Southern this weekend, High Point will play Gardner-Webb. So Gardner-Webb will no longer be paying a visit to Radford this week.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert