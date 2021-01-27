Basketball roundup: No. 16 Florida State routs Miami

Auburn 88, No. 12 Missouri 82

AUBURN, Ala. — Sharife Cooper had 28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Auburn to an SEC win.

Dayton 76, No. 22 Saint Louis 71

ST. LOUIS — Jalen Crutcher scored 27 points to lead Dayton to an Atlantic 10 win.

Saint Louis was playing its first game since Dec. 23 because the program suspended team activities due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

UNC 75, Pitt 65

PITTSBURGH — Armando Bacot scored a season-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels (11-5, 6-3 ACC) to their third straight win.

Duke 75, Georgia Tech 68

DURHAM, N.C. — DJ Steward scored 19 points, and Duke (6-5, 4-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak.

NOTE

Radford men's games ppd.

The Big South announced Wednesday it has postponed the Radford men's basketball team's Friday and Saturday home games with Gardner-Webb — but not because of any COVID-19 issues in either program.

The series was postponed because a COVID-19 pause in the USC Upstate program has caused a series of scheduling dominoes to fall. Instead of playing Upstate this weekend, Campbell will play Charleston Southern. Instead of playing Charleston Southern this weekend, High Point will play Gardner-Webb. So Gardner-Webb will no longer be paying a visit to Radford this week.