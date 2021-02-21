Basketball roundup: No. 3 Michigan beats No. 4 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sunday's men's basketball matchup between No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State looked more like an intense NCAA Tournament game in March: good shooting, timely 3-pointers, fierce play under the rim, few mistakes and some late drama.
After six ties in the second half, Michigan pulled away in the final minutes and then held off Ohio State 92-87 in a meeting that showcased two teams aiming for No. 1 seeds next month.
Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines (16-1, 11-1 Big Ten) with 22 points and nine rebounds.
A pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. around a layup by CJ Walker got the Buckeyes within three points with 3.0 seconds to go. Eli Brooks hit both of his free throws to seal Michigan's fifth straight win.
Washington had 30 points for the Buckeyes (18-5, 12-5).
SUNDAY'S WOMEN'S GAMES
Radford 76, Charleston Southern 67, OT
RADFORD — Ashley Tudor had 14 points and 11 rebounds to help the Highlanders (8-10, 8-8 Big South) beat the Buccaneers (6-16, 4-14) for the second straight day.
Radford's Destinee Marshall (11 points) scored to cut the visitors' lead to 65-63 with 13 seconds left in regulation. Tudor made a layup with two seconds left to force overtime.
The visitors managed just two points in OT.
Makaila Wilson scored 17 points for Radford, while Bryonna McClean added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
FSU 68, No. 3 Louisville 59
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Morgan Jones had 26 points and 10 rebounds as Florida State (9-6, 8-6 ACC) stunned ACC front-runner Louisville (20-2, 13-2).
SUNDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
Virginia Wesleyan 84, Ferrum 83
FERRUM — Jordan White made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Marlins (3-3, 3-0 ODAC) a win over the Panthers (6-5, 5-4).
Nick Helton (15 points) drained his fifth 3-pointer to give Ferrum an 80-79 lead with 23 seconds left, but Corey Pelham made two free throws to give the Marlins an 81-80 lead. Kajuan Madden-McAfee (21 points) sank his fifth 3-pointer to give Ferrum an 83-81 lead with three seconds left.
James Smith Jr. had 22 points for Ferrum.
No. 6 Houston 90, Cincinnati 52
HOUSTON — Quentin Grimes had 20 points, and Houston (18-3, 12-3 American Athletic Conference) used a big first half to roll past Cincinnati.
No. 11 Iowa 74, Penn State 68
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 23 points to become Iowa's all-time leading scorer, and the Hawkeyes (17-6, 11-5 Big Ten) beat Penn State (7-12, 4-11).
Garza has 2,126 points, breaking the record of 2,116 points set by Roy Marble from 1985-89.
SATURDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
UNC 99, Louisville 54
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Day'Ron Sharpe had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels (14-7, 8-5 ACC), who trailed for just 29 seconds.
Louisville (11-5, 6-4) played for the first time in 19 days due to COVID-19 issues.
Arizona 81, No. 17 Southern Cal 72
LOS ANGELES — James Akinjo scored 20 points and Arizona (15-8, 9-8 Pac-12) ended the seven-game winning streak of USC (18-4, 12-3).
NOTE
Radford's regular season over
With regular-season champ Winthrop and second-place Radford having clinched the top two seeds in the Big South men's basketball tournament, neither team will have to play its final two games of the regular season this week.
The league altered the final week of its regular-season schedule to prioritize games that will affect seedings. The schedule also needed to change because UNC Asheville announced last week it would remain on its COVID-19 pause until the league tournament.