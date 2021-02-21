Basketball roundup: No. 3 Michigan beats No. 4 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sunday's men's basketball matchup between No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State looked more like an intense NCAA Tournament game in March: good shooting, timely 3-pointers, fierce play under the rim, few mistakes and some late drama.

After six ties in the second half, Michigan pulled away in the final minutes and then held off Ohio State 92-87 in a meeting that showcased two teams aiming for No. 1 seeds next month.

Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines (16-1, 11-1 Big Ten) with 22 points and nine rebounds.

A pair of 3-pointers from Duane Washington Jr. around a layup by CJ Walker got the Buckeyes within three points with 3.0 seconds to go. Eli Brooks hit both of his free throws to seal Michigan's fifth straight win.

Washington had 30 points for the Buckeyes (18-5, 12-5).

SUNDAY'S WOMEN'S GAMES

Radford 76, Charleston Southern 67, OT

RADFORD — Ashley Tudor had 14 points and 11 rebounds to help the Highlanders (8-10, 8-8 Big South) beat the Buccaneers (6-16, 4-14) for the second straight day.