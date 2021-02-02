 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Basketball roundup: Notre Dame beats Wake Forest
0 comments

Basketball roundup: Notre Dame beats Wake Forest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WFND

Notre Dame's Nikola Djogo (right) grabs a rebound as Wake Forest's Daivien Williamson looks on in the Fighting Irish's win.

 AP

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Juwan Durham had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Cormac Ryan scored 13 points and Notre Dame used a big second-half run to beat Wake Forest 79-58 on Tuesday.

Dane Goodwin and Hubb each scored 10 points for Notre Dame (7-9, 4-6 ACC), which has won four of its last five games. Nate Laszewski grabbed 10 rebounds, and Hubb also had five rebounds and 10 assists.

Isaiah Mucius had 14 points and Ody Oguama scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for Wake Forest (5-8, 2-8). The Demon Deacons were held to 22-of-64 shooting (34.4%) — with nine of those makes from distance.

MONDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

Miami 77, Duke 75

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Elijah Olaniyi scored 21 points, Anthony Walker and Isaiah Wong added 16 points apiece, and short-handed Miami (7-10, 3-9 ACC) overcame shaky foul shooting down the stretch to defeat Duke (7-6, 5-4), ending a four-game losing streak.

With just six scholarship players available, Miami had lost four straight games without reaching 60 points in any of them.

The next game for both teams is on Saturday. Duke faces North Carolina when both are unranked for the first time since the 1959-60 season. Miami will host No. 16 Virginia Tech.

No. 13 Texas Tech 57, No. 9 Oklahoma 52

LUBBOCK, Texas — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored all 15 of his points after halftime, with four free throws in the final 39 seconds, and the Red Raiders (13-5, 5-4 Big 12) ended a five-game winning streak by the Sooners.

The Sooners were without two starting guards because of COVID-19 protocols.

MONDAY'S WOMEN'S GAME

No. 4 N.C. State 74, No. 1 Louisville 60

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Elissa Cunane returned to the court and scored 16 points, helping North Carolina State (12-1, 7-1 ACC) beat the Cardinals (16-1, 9-1).

The All-American junior center had missed the Wolfpack's previous two games, including a loss to Virginia Tech on Thursday, because of COVID-19 protocols.

N.C. State beat a No. 1 team for the second time this season; State beat then-No. 1 South Carolina 54-46 on Dec. 3.

NOTES

New foe for Radford women

The Big South announced Tuesday that the Radford women's basketball team will not host Campbell on Friday and Saturday as planned because Campbell has gone on a COVID-19 pause.

Radford will instead visit Winthrop on Friday and Saturday. Those games have been moved up from next week.

The Hampton women's basketball team has also gone on a pause, the Big South announced Tuesday, and will not host Longwood this week.

W&M men go on pause

The William and Mary men's basketball team announced Tuesday it has gone on a COVID-19 pause.

The team's next four games have been postponed  — Saturday and Sunday games against James Madison and Feb. 13-14 duels with UNC Wilmington.

- Wire and staff reports

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wednesday

No. 14 Virginia at N.C. State

9 p.m. at PNC Arena

TV: ACC Network

Records: Virginia 11-3, 7-1 ACC; N.C. State 7-6, 3-5

Notes: State was without two key players for Sunday's 76-73 loss at Syracuse. Devon Daniels (16.5 ppg) tore his ACL in last week's win over Wake Forest. D.J. Funderburk (11.9 ppg) was not available Sunday because of “university policies.” State coach Kevin Keatts said Monday he did not know if Funderburk would play against UVa. … State could have trouble with the size of UVa's Sam Hauser and Jay Huff if the 6-foot-10 Funderburk remains sidelined. "How do we combat the size? I don't know," Keatts said. "They're tall. Hauser and Huff are as good as they come." … State led Syracuse by nine points at halftime Sunday. "I'm excited about the way our guys competed," Keatts said. "We had every reason to walk into that game and put our head down and not perform." … State has lost five of its last six games. "We went from having a bunch of older, senior guys to relying on freshmen and sophomores, and it's really tough in this league," Keatts said. … UVa has won its past six visits to State. The Wolfpack did win at UVa last season. … Jericole Hellems averages 12.7 points for State, while Hauser averages 14.6 points for UVa.

— Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert