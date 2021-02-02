Basketball roundup: Notre Dame beats Wake Forest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Juwan Durham had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Cormac Ryan scored 13 points and Notre Dame used a big second-half run to beat Wake Forest 79-58 on Tuesday.

Dane Goodwin and Hubb each scored 10 points for Notre Dame (7-9, 4-6 ACC), which has won four of its last five games. Nate Laszewski grabbed 10 rebounds, and Hubb also had five rebounds and 10 assists.

Isaiah Mucius had 14 points and Ody Oguama scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for Wake Forest (5-8, 2-8). The Demon Deacons were held to 22-of-64 shooting (34.4%) — with nine of those makes from distance.

MONDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

Miami 77, Duke 75

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Elijah Olaniyi scored 21 points, Anthony Walker and Isaiah Wong added 16 points apiece, and short-handed Miami (7-10, 3-9 ACC) overcame shaky foul shooting down the stretch to defeat Duke (7-6, 5-4), ending a four-game losing streak.

With just six scholarship players available, Miami had lost four straight games without reaching 60 points in any of them.