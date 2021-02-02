Basketball roundup: Notre Dame beats Wake Forest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Juwan Durham had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Cormac Ryan scored 13 points and Notre Dame used a big second-half run to beat Wake Forest 79-58 on Tuesday.
Dane Goodwin and Hubb each scored 10 points for Notre Dame (7-9, 4-6 ACC), which has won four of its last five games. Nate Laszewski grabbed 10 rebounds, and Hubb also had five rebounds and 10 assists.
Isaiah Mucius had 14 points and Ody Oguama scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for Wake Forest (5-8, 2-8). The Demon Deacons were held to 22-of-64 shooting (34.4%) — with nine of those makes from distance.
MONDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
Miami 77, Duke 75
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Elijah Olaniyi scored 21 points, Anthony Walker and Isaiah Wong added 16 points apiece, and short-handed Miami (7-10, 3-9 ACC) overcame shaky foul shooting down the stretch to defeat Duke (7-6, 5-4), ending a four-game losing streak.
With just six scholarship players available, Miami had lost four straight games without reaching 60 points in any of them.
The next game for both teams is on Saturday. Duke faces North Carolina when both are unranked for the first time since the 1959-60 season. Miami will host No. 16 Virginia Tech.
No. 13 Texas Tech 57, No. 9 Oklahoma 52
LUBBOCK, Texas — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored all 15 of his points after halftime, with four free throws in the final 39 seconds, and the Red Raiders (13-5, 5-4 Big 12) ended a five-game winning streak by the Sooners.
The Sooners were without two starting guards because of COVID-19 protocols.
MONDAY'S WOMEN'S GAME
No. 4 N.C. State 74, No. 1 Louisville 60
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Elissa Cunane returned to the court and scored 16 points, helping North Carolina State (12-1, 7-1 ACC) beat the Cardinals (16-1, 9-1).
The All-American junior center had missed the Wolfpack's previous two games, including a loss to Virginia Tech on Thursday, because of COVID-19 protocols.
N.C. State beat a No. 1 team for the second time this season; State beat then-No. 1 South Carolina 54-46 on Dec. 3.
NOTES
New foe for Radford women
The Big South announced Tuesday that the Radford women's basketball team will not host Campbell on Friday and Saturday as planned because Campbell has gone on a COVID-19 pause.
Radford will instead visit Winthrop on Friday and Saturday. Those games have been moved up from next week.
The Hampton women's basketball team has also gone on a pause, the Big South announced Tuesday, and will not host Longwood this week.
W&M men go on pause
The William and Mary men's basketball team announced Tuesday it has gone on a COVID-19 pause.
The team's next four games have been postponed — Saturday and Sunday games against James Madison and Feb. 13-14 duels with UNC Wilmington.
