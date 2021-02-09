Basketball roundup: Notre Dame wins at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 28 points and Prentiss Hubb hit a critical 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left to help Notre Dame beat Duke 93-89 on Tuesday.

Hubb’s long 3 with the shot clock winding down pushed the Fighting Irish to a 90-85 lead, their largest of the game. The Blue Devils twice got within three but came no closer, with Wendell Moore Jr. missing a 3-pointer on Duke’s final possession.

Notre Dame (8-10, 5-7 ACC) had lost seven straight games to Duke and nine of its 10 games in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Fighting Irish shot 55% from the field and made 11 of 25 3-pointers and 18 of 20 free throws. Notre Dame won for the fifth time in seven games.

MONDAY'S WOMEN'S GAMES

No. 2 UConn 63, No. 1 South Carolina 59, OT

STORRS, Conn. — Paige Bueckers scored 31 points, including her team’s final 13, to lead No. UConn to an overtime victory.

The freshman scored all of the Huskies’ nine points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim before dropping in to give the Huskies (14-1) the four-point margin with 10 seconds left.