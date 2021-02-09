Basketball roundup: Notre Dame wins at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. — Cormac Ryan scored a career-high 28 points and Prentiss Hubb hit a critical 3-pointer with 38.2 seconds left to help Notre Dame beat Duke 93-89 on Tuesday.
Hubb’s long 3 with the shot clock winding down pushed the Fighting Irish to a 90-85 lead, their largest of the game. The Blue Devils twice got within three but came no closer, with Wendell Moore Jr. missing a 3-pointer on Duke’s final possession.
Notre Dame (8-10, 5-7 ACC) had lost seven straight games to Duke and nine of its 10 games in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The Fighting Irish shot 55% from the field and made 11 of 25 3-pointers and 18 of 20 free throws. Notre Dame won for the fifth time in seven games.
MONDAY'S WOMEN'S GAMES
No. 2 UConn 63, No. 1 South Carolina 59, OT
STORRS, Conn. — Paige Bueckers scored 31 points, including her team’s final 13, to lead No. UConn to an overtime victory.
The freshman scored all of the Huskies’ nine points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim before dropping in to give the Huskies (14-1) the four-point margin with 10 seconds left.
South Carolina (15-2) had its 12-game winning streak snapped.
Shenandoah 61, Ferrum 43
WINCHESTER — Sarah Sondrol scored 13 points to lead the Hornets (2-3, 1-2 ODAC) past the Panthers (1-4, 1-4).
Kayla Cabiness (Magna Vista) had 12 points and eight rebounds for Ferrum.
The Panthers shot 28.3% from the field and 7.4% (2 of 27) from 3-point range.
MONDAY'S MEN'S GAME
Kansas 78, No. 23 Oklahoma State 66
LAWRENCE, Kan. — After falling out of the Associated Press Top 25 earlier in the day, Jayhawks (13-7, 7-5 Big 12) forced Oklahoma State into 19 turnovers to roll to a victory.
NOTE
UNC players apologize
North Carolina’s players and managers have apologized for not following school and athletics COVID-19 guidelines tied to a celebration after a win at rival Duke.
The school on Tuesday released a group statement by the players and managers, as well as a statement from coach Roy Williams. Those statements came after the Tar Heels’ home game Monday against Miami was postponed about two hours before tipoff after video emerged on social media of players Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe mingling with multiple other people celebrating Saturday’s win with no one wearing a mask.
The group statement notes that multiple players and managers attended and “not just the ones shown on the video” on social media, while they didn’t wear masks despite being inside.
In his statement, Williams said the players had previously handled safety protocols well but made a mistake “for which they are paying a very significant price.”
UNC is scheduled to play Virginia on Saturday and Virginia Tech next Tuesday.
Big Ten tourney moving
Big Ten officials announced Tuesday that the conference is moving next month’s men’s basketball tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis.
The tournament will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, site of this year’s Final Four.
Hampton-RU women ppd.
The Radford women's basketball team's game Tuesday at Hampton was postponed because of Hampton's ongoing COVID-19 pause.
Hampton's games at Presbyterian this week have been postponed as well. Hampton has not played since Jan. 29.