Basketball roundup: Oklahoma State upsets No. 6 Texas in double overtime
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Basketball roundup: Oklahoma State upsets No. 6 Texas in double overtime

APTOPIX Alabama Missouri Basketball

Missouri’s Drew Buggs (right) collides with Alabama’s Keon Ellis as they battle for a loose ball during the second half Saturday. No. 18 Missouri beat No. 10 Alabama 68-65.

 Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. — Cade Cunningham scored five of his 19 points in the second overtime, including a contested 3-pointer with 1:33 left, to help No. 24 Oklahoma State beat sixth-ranked Texas 75-67 on Saturday.

Keylan Boone led OSU with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, including two in the second overtime after Cunningham had staked the Cowboys to a 74-67 lead with the 3-pointer and two free throws.

Avery Anderson added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys (12-5, 5-5 Big 12).

Andrew Jones had 17 points for the Longhorns (11-5, 5-4), who shot just 25% from the field (20-for-79) and had 21 turnovers.

SATURDAY’S TOP 25 MEN

No. 17 WVU 91, No. 23 Kansas 79

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Miles McBride scored a career-high 29 points, Taz Sherman had a career-best 25 and West Virginia (13-5, 6-3 Big 12) never trailed against the Jayhawks (12-7, 6-5), who lost their fifth straight road game.

No. 18 Missouri 68, No. 10 Alabama 65

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dru Smith scored 16 points, and the Tigers (13-3, 6-3 SEC) built a 22-point lead in the second half before holding off a frantic rally by Alabama (15-5, 10-1).

No. 9 Oklahoma 79, Iowa State 72

NORMAN, Okla. — Elijah Harkless scored a season-high 19 points and the Sooners (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) handed Iowa State (2-11, 0-8) its seventh straight loss.

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma’s scoring leader who missed the previous two games while in COVID-19 protocols, had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

No. 12 Illinois 75, No. 19 Wisconsin 60

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn scored 23 points, Ayo Dosunmu added 21 and Illinois (13-5, 9-3 Big Ten) beat Wisconsin (14-6, 8-5).

Dosunmu also had 12 rebounds and 12 assists for only the third triple-double in school history. Cockburn grabbed 14 rebounds.

No. 25 Drake 80, Valparaiso 77

VALPARAISO, Ind. — ShanQuan Hemphill scored 18 points, including a dunk that jump started a late 11-0 run, as the Bulldogs (18-0, 9-0 Missouri Valley) held off Valparaiso (6-12, 3-6).

No. 5 Houston 112, OLLU 46

HOUSTON — Cameron Tyson made a school-record 10 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 32 points, and Houston (16-2) rolled over the NAIA’s Our Lady of the Lake (1-4).

SATURDAY’S ACC MEN

N.C. State 81, BC 65

Shakeel Moore scored a career-high 19 points and the Wolfpack (8-7, 4-6 ACC) used a 37-3 run to beat a Boston College team coming off a three-week coronavirus shutdown with six scholarship players available.

Jay Heath scored 20 points for BC (3-11, 1-7).

Clemson 78, Syracuse 61

CLEMSON, S.C. — Nick Honor drained four straight 3-pointers early in the game, Clemson (12-5, 6-5 ACC) led by 20 at halftime and emptied the bench in a win over Syracuse (10-6, 4-5).

Aamir Simms led the Tigers with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Joe Girard paced the Orange with 19 points.

FRIDAY’S WOMEN’S GAMES

Radford 72, Winthrop 46

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Bryonna McClean and Ariel Williams scored 14 points apiece to lead the Highlanders (5-7, 5-5 Big South) to a win over the Eagles (5-11, 4-9).

Radford led just 26-23 at halftime but scored the first nine points of the third quarter. Radford outscored the Eagles 46-23 in the second half.

The Highlanders shot a sizzling 61.7% from the field, including 76.9% in the third quarter and 72.7% in the fourth.

Makaila Wilson tallied 13 points and dished out six assists for Radford, while Tina Lindenfeld added 11 points.

Lynchburg 57, Ferrum 49

FERRUM — Abby Oguich scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Hornets (4-1, 4-1 ODAC) to a win over the Panthers (1-3, 1-3).

Jacy Marvin (William Byrd) had 11 points for Ferrum, which shot just 31% from the field.

