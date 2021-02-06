Basketball roundup: Oklahoma State upsets No. 6 Texas in double overtime

STILLWATER, Okla. — Cade Cunningham scored five of his 19 points in the second overtime, including a contested 3-pointer with 1:33 left, to help No. 24 Oklahoma State beat sixth-ranked Texas 75-67 on Saturday.

Keylan Boone led OSU with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, including two in the second overtime after Cunningham had staked the Cowboys to a 74-67 lead with the 3-pointer and two free throws.

Avery Anderson added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Cowboys (12-5, 5-5 Big 12).

Andrew Jones had 17 points for the Longhorns (11-5, 5-4), who shot just 25% from the field (20-for-79) and had 21 turnovers.

SATURDAY’S TOP 25 MEN

No. 17 WVU 91, No. 23 Kansas 79

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Miles McBride scored a career-high 29 points, Taz Sherman had a career-best 25 and West Virginia (13-5, 6-3 Big 12) never trailed against the Jayhawks (12-7, 6-5), who lost their fifth straight road game.

No. 18 Missouri 68, No. 10 Alabama 65

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dru Smith scored 16 points, and the Tigers (13-3, 6-3 SEC) built a 22-point lead in the second half before holding off a frantic rally by Alabama (15-5, 10-1).