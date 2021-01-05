Basketball roundup: Radford again beats Hampton

RADFORD — Josiah Jeffers scored 16 points to lead the Radford men’s basketball team to a 76-65 win over Hampton on Tuesday.

The Highlanders (6-6, 5-1 Big South) beat the Pirates (4-7, 3-3) for the second straight night.

Chyree Walker had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Radford, while Xavier Lipscomb also had 13 points. Fah’Mir Ali and Lewis Djonkam each had 11 points.

Radford’s Quinton Morton-Robertson missed his second straight game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Down 41-39 with 16:42 left, Radford went on a 7-0 run to grab a 46-41 lead with 13:43 left.

Hampton cut the lead to 49-48, but Radford went on a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 56-48.

NOTESNew foe Thursday

for Tech women

Instead of hosting the No. 4 team in the nation Thursday, the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team will host the No. 2 team.