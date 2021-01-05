Basketball roundup: Radford again beats Hampton

RADFORD — Josiah Jeffers scored 16 points to lead the Radford men’s basketball team to a 76-65 win over Hampton on Tuesday.
The Highlanders (6-6, 5-1 Big South) beat the Pirates (4-7, 3-3) for the second straight night.
Chyree Walker had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Radford, while Xavier Lipscomb also had 13 points. Fah’Mir Ali and Lewis Djonkam each had 11 points.
Radford’s Quinton Morton-Robertson missed his second straight game because of COVID-19 protocols.
Down 41-39 with 16:42 left, Radford went on a 7-0 run to grab a 46-41 lead with 13:43 left.
Hampton cut the lead to 49-48, but Radford went on a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 56-48.
NOTESNew foe Thursday
for Tech women
Instead of hosting the No. 4 team in the nation Thursday, the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team will host the No. 2 team.
The ACC announced Tuesday that Virginia Tech’s home game Thursday against No. 4 North Carolina State has been postponed because of a positive test in the State program and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining. State’s game Sunday against Wake Forest has also been postponed.
Instead of hosting the Wolfpack, the Hokies will host No. 2 Louisville at 8 p.m. Thursday. The game will air on MASN. Louisville had not been scheduled to visit the Hokies until Jan. 28.
The ACC also announced a new date for Virginia Tech’s home game with Virginia. The Cavaliers’ Dec. 20 visit to Blacksburg had been postponed because of UVa’s COVID-19 issues. The game has been rescheduled for Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.
Mulkey tests positive
The No. 6 Baylor women are restricting team activities after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19, and have canceled Thursday’s much-anticipated home game against No. 4 UConn.
Ga. Tech-Notre Dame ppd.
The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team has shut down activities and postponed Wednesday night’s game at Notre Dame because of a positive test in the Georgia Tech program and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining.
MONDAY’S GAMENo. 14 WVU 87, Oklahoma St. 84
STILLWATER, Okla. — Derek Culver had 22 points and 19 rebounds to help West Virginia rally from 19 down in the second half to beat Oklahoma State.