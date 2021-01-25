Basketball roundup: Radford men bounce back to beat UNC Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Xavier Lipscomb scored 14 points Monday to lead the Radford men's basketball team to a 73-63 win over UNC Asheville.
The Highlanders (11-7, 10-2) remained in sole possession of second place in the Big South. The Bulldogs (9-8, 8-4), who would have tied Radford for second if they had won Monday, remained in third.
Radford lost to UNC Asheville in overtime Sunday. Radford's Fah’Mir Ali, Dravon Mangum and Josiah Jeffers missed that game because of COVID-19 protocols, but they saw action off the bench Monday.
Lewis Djonkam scored 12 points for Radford, while Jordan Hemphill tallied 11 points.
Radford led the entire second half.
NOTES
Smart tests positive
Texas coach Shaka Smart announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolation.
“I am working remotely and and look forward to joining our team in person when it is safe to do so,” Smart said in a statement released by the school.
More BC games ppd.
Boston College has postponed two more men’s basketball games because of positive COVID-19 tests. The Eagles were set to play Clemson on Wednesday and Louisville on Saturday.
Instead, the ACC announced that Louisville will now play at Clemson on Wednesday.
BC already had to postpone its games last week against Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.
FSU, Louisville rejoin AP men's poll
Florida State, which has won four straight games since returning from a COVID-19 pause, re-entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday at No. 16.
No. 25 Louisville returned to the poll after a one-week absence.
Virginia rose five spots to No. 8, while Virginia Tech fell four spots to No. 20.
Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remained 1-2-3.
Alabama climbed nine spots to No. 9. That is the program's highest ranking since the team last cracked the top 10 in January 2007.
No. 24 Oklahoma cracked the poll. Clemson, Oregon and Connecticut fell out of the rankings.
Louisville, State still 1-2 in women's poll
Louisville and North Carolina State both survived upset bids by unranked teams to remain the top two teams in the AP women's basketball poll Monday.
The No. 1 Cardinals needed a late basket from Dana Evans to stave off Wake Forest on Sunday, while the second-ranked Wolfpack had to rally from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Virginia Tech a few hours later.