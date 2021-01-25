Basketball roundup: Radford men bounce back to beat UNC Asheville

Instead, the ACC announced that Louisville will now play at Clemson on Wednesday.

BC already had to postpone its games last week against Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.

FSU, Louisville rejoin AP men's poll

Florida State, which has won four straight games since returning from a COVID-19 pause, re-entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday at No. 16.

No. 25 Louisville returned to the poll after a one-week absence.

Virginia rose five spots to No. 8, while Virginia Tech fell four spots to No. 20.

Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remained 1-2-3.

Alabama climbed nine spots to No. 9. That is the program's highest ranking since the team last cracked the top 10 in January 2007.

No. 24 Oklahoma cracked the poll. Clemson, Oregon and Connecticut fell out of the rankings.

Louisville, State still 1-2 in women's poll

Louisville and North Carolina State both survived upset bids by unranked teams to remain the top two teams in the AP women's basketball poll Monday.