Basketball roundup: Radford men rally to beat Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. — Radford High School graduate Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 18 points to lead the Radford men's basketball team to a 71-65 comeback win over Presbyterian on Wednesday.
Radford (4-5, 3-0 Big South) will visit the Blue Hose (2-3, 0-1) again on Thursday.
Down 58-49 with 10:21 remaining, Radford went on a 10-0 run to grab a 59-58 lead with 6:21 to go.
Trailing 65-63 with 2:26 left, Radford scored the final eight points of the game.
Lewis Djonkam had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Highlanders, while Dravon Mangum added 11 points.
Radford shot 60.5% from the field.
LOCAL WOMEN
Presbyterian 62, Radford 51
RADFORD — Tionna Carter scored 19 points to lead the Blue Hose (3-2, 2-1) to a Big South win Wednesday.
Taiye Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Radford (0-5, 0-3), which will host the Blue Hose again at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Kyanna Morgan had 11 points for Radford, which shot just 26.2% from the field and 24.1% from 3-point range. Radford turned the ball over 19 times.
The game was tied at 39 with 3:52 left in the third quarter, but the visitors went on a 20-3 run to build a 59-42 cushion with 4:45 to go in the fourth.
TUESDAY'S TOP 25 MEN
Tulsa 65, No. 5 Houston 64
TULSA, Okla. — Brandon Rachal made two free throws with a tenth of a second remaining and finished with 22 points as Tulsa (5-3, 2-1 American Athletic) topped Houston (7-1, 2-1).
The victory was Tulsa’s first over a top-five team since a win at UCLA in 1996.
No. 10 Iowa 87, No. 19 Northwestern 72
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points, CJ Fredrick added 19 and Luka Garza finished with 18 as Iowa beat Northwestern.
The Hawkeyes (8-2, 2-1 Big Ten) won their eighth consecutive home game against a ranked opponent.
Clemson 77, No. 18 Florida State 67
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clyde Trapp scored 15 points and Nick Honor had all his 13 points in the second half, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, as Clemson (7-1, 1-1 ACC) rallied past Florida State.
Honor broke a 54-54 tie and put Clemson ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 7:01 to play.
Scottie Barnes led Florida State (5-2, 1-1) with 14 points.
NOTES
Liberty's McKay tests positive
Liberty announced Tuesday night that men's basketball coach Ritchie McKay has tested positive for COVID-19. He will not coach his team Friday or Saturday against Lipscomb.
McKay told the Lynchburg News and Advance on Wednesday that his symptoms were mild and he was feeling fine.
His youngest son, Gabriel, a Division II basketball player, had taken a test before returning to his school and had tested positive. Gabriel has since been in quarantine for eight days, said McKay. Gabriel's positive test resulted in the elder McKay getting tested daily.
Another UVa women's game ppd.
The ACC announced Wednesday that the Virginia women's basketball team's Sunday home game with second-ranked Louisville has been postponed because of UVa's COVID-19 issues.
This is the second straight UVa game to be postponed because of UVa's COVID-19 issues. The team's Dec. 20 game with Virginia Tech had also been postponed.