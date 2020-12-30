Basketball roundup: Radford men rally to beat Presbyterian

CLINTON, S.C. — Radford High School graduate Quinton Morton-Robertson scored 18 points to lead the Radford men's basketball team to a 71-65 comeback win over Presbyterian on Wednesday.

Radford (4-5, 3-0 Big South) will visit the Blue Hose (2-3, 0-1) again on Thursday.

Down 58-49 with 10:21 remaining, Radford went on a 10-0 run to grab a 59-58 lead with 6:21 to go.

Trailing 65-63 with 2:26 left, Radford scored the final eight points of the game.

Lewis Djonkam had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Highlanders, while Dravon Mangum added 11 points.

Radford shot 60.5% from the field.

LOCAL WOMEN

Presbyterian 62, Radford 51

RADFORD — Tionna Carter scored 19 points to lead the Blue Hose (3-2, 2-1) to a Big South win Wednesday.

Taiye Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Radford (0-5, 0-3), which will host the Blue Hose again at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Kyanna Morgan had 11 points for Radford, which shot just 26.2% from the field and 24.1% from 3-point range. Radford turned the ball over 19 times.