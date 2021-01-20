Basketball roundup: Radford men win in triple OT

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Fah'Mir Ali had 12 points, nine assists and two key 3-pointers in 46 minutes to help the Radford men's basketball team outlast Campbell 97-91 in triple overtime Tuesday night.

Dravon Mangum had 16 points for the Highlanders (9-6, 8-1 Big South).

The Camels (8-8, 4-5) led 61-47 with 7:40 left in the second half. But Ali sank a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 66.

Radford's Josiah Jeffers (15 points) scored with 49 seconds left in the first OT to tie the game at 77.

Ali made a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left in the second OT to tie the game at 83.

Radford went on a 9-0 run to build a 91-85 lead with 1:57 left in the third OT.

Radford's Lewis Djonkam had 15 points and Shaquan Jules added 14 points. Chyree Walker had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Greensboro 67, Roanoke 61

Greyson Collins scored 23 points to lead the visiting Pride (3-5) to a win Tuesday night.

It was the season opener for Roanoke.