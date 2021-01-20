Basketball roundup: Radford men win in triple OT

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Fah'Mir Ali had 12 points, nine assists and two key 3-pointers in 46 minutes to help the Radford men's basketball team outlast Campbell 97-91 in triple overtime Tuesday night.
Dravon Mangum had 16 points for the Highlanders (9-6, 8-1 Big South).
The Camels (8-8, 4-5) led 61-47 with 7:40 left in the second half. But Ali sank a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 66.
Radford's Josiah Jeffers (15 points) scored with 49 seconds left in the first OT to tie the game at 77.
Ali made a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left in the second OT to tie the game at 83.
Radford went on a 9-0 run to build a 91-85 lead with 1:57 left in the third OT.
Radford's Lewis Djonkam had 15 points and Shaquan Jules added 14 points. Chyree Walker had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Greensboro 67, Roanoke 61
Greyson Collins scored 23 points to lead the visiting Pride (3-5) to a win Tuesday night.
It was the season opener for Roanoke.
Efosa Edosomwan had 16 points for the Maroons, while Tripp Greene and Justin Kuthan each had 11 points. Trent Dawson had nine points and eight assists.
Greensboro, which upset Longwood last month, forced 21 Roanoke turnovers.
Pitt 79, Duke 73
PITTSBURGH — Justin Champagnie had 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Pittsburgh held off Duke (5-4, 3-2 ACC).
It was the fifth game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds for the sophomore in just his eighth game of the season for the Panthers (8-2, 4-1).
Syracuse 83, Miami 57
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard, both almost fully recovered from COVID-19, each scored 23 points to lead Syracuse (8-4, 2-3 ACC)
No. 3 Villanova 76, Seton Hall 74
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Cole Swider hit the winning free throw in the final seconds to help Villanova (9-1, 4-0 Big East), back from a COVID-19 pause, win in its first game in 27 days.
Florida 75, No. 6 Tennessee 49
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Noah Locke scored 14 points, and short-handed Florida stunned Tennessee.
Purdue 67, No. 15 Ohio State 65
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jaden Ivey made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, and Purdue rallied to beat Ohio State.
NOTES
Randolph-Macon tops poll
Defending ODAC champ Randolph-Macon topped the ODAC's preseason men's basketball coaches poll Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets had 10 first-place votes and 142 points. Virginia Wesleyan was second with three first-place votes and 135 points.
Washington and Lee was third, with Roanoke fourth.
Ferrum was picked eighth out of 13 teams.
Another BC game ppd.
The ACC announced Wednesday that the Boston College men's basketball team's home game Saturday with Pitt has been postponed.
It was the second BC game of the week to be postponed because of BC's COVID-19 issues, following the postponement of BC's scheduled Wednesday visit to Virginia Tech.
Pitt will visit Wake Forest on Saturday instead.