Basketball roundup: Radford women beat Hampton
HAMPTON — Bryonna McClean scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Radford women's basketball team to a 53-42 win over Hampton on Tuesday.

Rachel LaLonde also snared 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (6-10, 6-8 Big South), who snapped a three-game skid.

The Pirates (4-9, 4-7) shot just 25.3% from the field. They were 0 of 16 from 3-point territory.

Down 30-29 with 5:14 left in the third quarter, Radford scored the final eight points of the third and the first two points of the fourth to grab a 39-30 lead with 9:42 left in the fourth.

NOTES

BC-GT ppd.

The ACC announced Tuesday that the Boston College men's basketball team's game Wednesday at Georgia Tech has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the BC program.

In other BC news, the school announced Monday night that Wynston Tabbs (13.3 ppg) will miss the rest of the season for violating COVID-19 protocols. Tabbs had missed the team's past three games.

Bridgewater women cancel four games

The Bridgewater College women's basketball team has canceled four games because of COVID-19 issues in the Bridgewater program, including Saturday's game at Ferrum.

The first of the four cancellations was Monday's game against Southern Virginia.

UNC finds replacement for Hokies

The North Carolina men's basketball team has found a replacement for Virginia Tech on this week's schedule.

UNC's home game Tuesday against the Hokies was postponed Monday because of Tech's COVID-19 issues, prompting UNC to tweet Monday that it was looking for a midweek home opponent.

The Tar Heels, who have played just six home games this season, wound up booking Colonial Athletic Association member Northeastern on Monday for a Wednesday home game.

Duke's Johnson opts out

Highly touted Duke freshman Jalen Johnson is forgoing the rest of the Blue Devils' season and declaring for the NBA draft. The school announced Johnson's decision on Monday night.

He was averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, though he missed three games with a December foot injury.

In a statement, Johnson said the decision came after consulting with family and coach Mike Krzyzewski to ensure he's "100% healthy in preparation for the NBA draft."

“This was not easy but we feel it’s best for my future,” Johnson said.

The Blue Devils ended a three-game losing streak by winning at North Carolina State on Saturday. Johnson had three points in eight minutes while coming off the bench for the third straight game.

“While we are encouraged by what we are seeing medically, for Jalen’s future, we believe this decision is in his best interest,” Krzyzewski said in Monday's statement.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wednesday

Gardner-Webb at Radford

6 p.m. at Dedmon Center

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: Gardner-Webb 8-14, 7-10 Big South; Radford 13-9, 12-4

Notes: Radford's final two home games of the regular season will come Wednesday and Thursday against Gardner-Webb. … With four league games left, Radford is in second place in the Big South — three games behind Winthrop and two games ahead of third-place UNC Asheville. The top seed in the league tournament is assured of being at home through the final, as long as it keeps winning. The No. 2 seed is assured of being at home through the semifinals, as long as it keeps winning. … Fah'Mir Ali averages 10.5 points for Radford, while Jaheam Cornwall averages 14.0 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. … A win Wednesday would give Radford coach Mike Jones his 100th career Big South victory.

— Mark Berman

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wednesday

UNC Greensboro at VMI

7 p.m. at Cameron Hall

TV: ESPN Plus (streaming)

Records: UNCG 15-6, 10-3 Southern Conference; VMI 11-10, 6-6

Notes: VMI has already beaten two teams that were in first place in the Southern Conference at the time they lost to the Keydets this season (Furman and Wofford). On Wednesday, they will look to topple another first-place team in UNC Greensboro. … VMI is 10-1 at home this season. The 10 victories are the most home wins in a season for VMI since the Keydets won 14 home games in the 2013-14 season. … UNCG has won nine of its last 10 games, including a 76-59 win over VMI on Jan. 30. … Isaiah Miller averages 18.4 points for UNCG, while Greg Parham averages 18.3 points for VMI. … UNCG has beaten VMI nine straight times. … Fans are not allowed at this game because VMI's campus is still closed to visitors.

— Mark Berman

