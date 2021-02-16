Basketball roundup: Radford women beat Hampton

HAMPTON — Bryonna McClean scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Radford women's basketball team to a 53-42 win over Hampton on Tuesday.

Rachel LaLonde also snared 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (6-10, 6-8 Big South), who snapped a three-game skid.

The Pirates (4-9, 4-7) shot just 25.3% from the field. They were 0 of 16 from 3-point territory.

Down 30-29 with 5:14 left in the third quarter, Radford scored the final eight points of the third and the first two points of the fourth to grab a 39-30 lead with 9:42 left in the fourth.

NOTES

BC-GT ppd.

The ACC announced Tuesday that the Boston College men's basketball team's game Wednesday at Georgia Tech has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the BC program.

In other BC news, the school announced Monday night that Wynston Tabbs (13.3 ppg) will miss the rest of the season for violating COVID-19 protocols. Tabbs had missed the team's past three games.

Bridgewater women cancel four games