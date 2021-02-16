Basketball roundup: Radford women beat Hampton

HAMPTON — Bryonna McClean scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Radford women's basketball team to a 53-42 win over Hampton on Tuesday.
Rachel LaLonde also snared 10 rebounds for the Highlanders (6-10, 6-8 Big South), who snapped a three-game skid.
The Pirates (4-9, 4-7) shot just 25.3% from the field. They were 0 of 16 from 3-point territory.
Down 30-29 with 5:14 left in the third quarter, Radford scored the final eight points of the third and the first two points of the fourth to grab a 39-30 lead with 9:42 left in the fourth.
NOTES
BC-GT ppd.
The ACC announced Tuesday that the Boston College men's basketball team's game Wednesday at Georgia Tech has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the BC program.
In other BC news, the school announced Monday night that Wynston Tabbs (13.3 ppg) will miss the rest of the season for violating COVID-19 protocols. Tabbs had missed the team's past three games.
Bridgewater women cancel four games
The Bridgewater College women's basketball team has canceled four games because of COVID-19 issues in the Bridgewater program, including Saturday's game at Ferrum.
The first of the four cancellations was Monday's game against Southern Virginia.
UNC finds replacement for Hokies
The North Carolina men's basketball team has found a replacement for Virginia Tech on this week's schedule.
UNC's home game Tuesday against the Hokies was postponed Monday because of Tech's COVID-19 issues, prompting UNC to tweet Monday that it was looking for a midweek home opponent.
The Tar Heels, who have played just six home games this season, wound up booking Colonial Athletic Association member Northeastern on Monday for a Wednesday home game.
Duke's Johnson opts out
Highly touted Duke freshman Jalen Johnson is forgoing the rest of the Blue Devils' season and declaring for the NBA draft. The school announced Johnson's decision on Monday night.
He was averaging 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, though he missed three games with a December foot injury.
In a statement, Johnson said the decision came after consulting with family and coach Mike Krzyzewski to ensure he's "100% healthy in preparation for the NBA draft."
“This was not easy but we feel it’s best for my future,” Johnson said.
The Blue Devils ended a three-game losing streak by winning at North Carolina State on Saturday. Johnson had three points in eight minutes while coming off the bench for the third straight game.
“While we are encouraged by what we are seeing medically, for Jalen’s future, we believe this decision is in his best interest,” Krzyzewski said in Monday's statement.