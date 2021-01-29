Basketball roundup: Radford women beat USC Upstate

On Thursday, W&L had canceled this weekend's men's and women's basketball openers and this weekend's swimming opener. W&L put the athletic department on pause Thursday because of COVID-19 levels on campus.

• Elsewhere on the ODAC front, Lynchburg announced Friday that Saturday's game against Randolph-Macon has been canceled because of Lynchburg's COVID-19 protocols and testing.

• The Emory & Henry men's basketball team plans to open its season Tuesday at Roanoke. The Emory & Henry team canceled its first three games because of Emory & Henry's COVID-19 protocols and test results, including last weekend's opener with Shenandoah, Thursday's game with Lynchburg and Saturday's game with Bridgewater.

Texas-Kentucky canceled

Kentucky announced Friday that Saturday's men's basketball game against No. 5 Texas has been canceled and team activities have been paused for 48 hours because of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining in the Kentucky program.

Saint Louis-Richmond ppd.