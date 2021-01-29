Basketball roundup: Radford women beat USC Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Tina Lindenfeld and Bryonna McClean scored 10 points apiece to lead the Radford women's basketball team to a 44-41 win over USC Upstate on Friday.
The Highlanders (3-7, 3-5 Big South) led the entire fourth quarter.
The Spartans (5-13, 3-10) cut the lead to 43-41 with 2:00 left, but Lindenfeld made one of two free throws with 13 seconds to go.
Anda Kuzmina missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
LOCAL WOMEN
Randolph 72, Ferrum 70, OT
LYNCHBURG — Kylie Stark scored 24 points Friday to lead the WildCats to a season-opening win over ODAC rival Ferrum (1-2, 1-2).
Kayla Cabiness had 24 points for the Panthers, while Jacy Marvin added 17 points and five 3-pointers.
Lanaysia Gonzalez of Randolph scored with two seconds left in regulation to tie the score at 62. She was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.
Randolph scored the first five points of OT and led the rest of the way.
BIG SOUTH MEN
UNC Asheville 57, Winthrop 55
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Bulldogs (10-9, 9-5 Big South) upset the Eagles (16-1, 13-1) on Friday.
Winthrop had won 21 straight games dating back to last season. It was the longest active winning streak in Division I men's basketball.
THURSDAY'S MEN'S GAME
Roanoke 49, Ferrum 48
Northside graduate Kasey Draper banked in a layup with 2.4 seconds left to give the Maroons (2-1, 2-0) an ODAC win over the Panthers (1-3, 0-2).
Draper (17 points, 11 rebounds) made one of two free throws to give Roanoke a 47-46 lead with 16 seconds left. James Smith Jr. (13 points) made a jumper to give Ferrum a 48-47 lead with eight seconds left.
THURSDAY'S WOMEN'S GAME
No. 19 Arkansas 90, No. 3 UConn 87
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee scored 37 points as the Razorbacks (12-6) handed UConn (10-1) its first loss.
NOTES
W&L cancels more games
Washington and Lee announced Friday the cancellation of five more sporting events because of the athletic department's COVID-19 pause.
The pause will last at least through Feb. 7, the school announced.
The men's basketball team's games Tuesday at Bridgewater and Feb. 7 against Virginia Wesleyan have now been canceled, as well as a Feb. 6 women's basketball game with Lynchburg; a Feb. 5 men's and women's swim meet with Bridgewater; and a Feb. 6 wrestling match with Ferrum.
On Thursday, W&L had canceled this weekend's men's and women's basketball openers and this weekend's swimming opener. W&L put the athletic department on pause Thursday because of COVID-19 levels on campus.
• Elsewhere on the ODAC front, Lynchburg announced Friday that Saturday's game against Randolph-Macon has been canceled because of Lynchburg's COVID-19 protocols and testing.
• The Emory & Henry men's basketball team plans to open its season Tuesday at Roanoke. The Emory & Henry team canceled its first three games because of Emory & Henry's COVID-19 protocols and test results, including last weekend's opener with Shenandoah, Thursday's game with Lynchburg and Saturday's game with Bridgewater.
Texas-Kentucky canceled
Kentucky announced Friday that Saturday's men's basketball game against No. 5 Texas has been canceled and team activities have been paused for 48 hours because of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining in the Kentucky program.
Saint Louis-Richmond ppd.
The Richmond men's basketball team's Friday home game with No. 22 Saint Louis was postponed. The Saint Louis medical staff initiated the action because of concerns regarding COVID-19 protocols, apparently in the UR program.
The Atlantic 10 announced Friday that the game, which was to air on ESPN2, was postponed “as a result of COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff.” The Billikens opted to fly home Friday.
Both teams were medically cleared to play as of Friday morning, according to Richmond athletic director John Hardt. Richmond's team has no COVID-19 issues.