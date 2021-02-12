Basketball roundup: Radford women lose

RADFORD — Skyler Curran had 24 points and five 3-pointers to lead the High Point women's basketball team to a 103-73 rout of Radford on Friday afternoon.

Claire Wyatt had 20 points and four 3-pointers for the first-place Panthers (15-5, 13-2 Big South).

Tina Lindenfeld had 15 points and five 3-pointers for the Highlanders, while Rachel LaLonde and Taiye Johnson added 12 points apiece.

High Point shot 53.8% from the field and 52.9% (18 of 34) from 3-point range.

THURSDAY'S MEN'S GAME

Roanoke 78, W&L 68

Northside graduate Kasey Draper scored 31 points to lead the host Maroons (6-1, 5-0) to an ODAC win.

It was the season opener for the Generals, who shot just 36.1% from the field.

Tripp Greene had 18 points and five assists for Roanoke, while Efosa Edosomwan added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Curtis Mitchell had 22 points and 10 rebounds for W&L, while Richie Manigault added 17 points.

NOTES

Louisville-Va. Tech men ppd.