Basketball roundup: Radford women lose

RADFORD — Nadiria Evans scored 31 points to lead the UNC Asheville women’s basketball team to an 84-80 win over Radford on Friday.

It was Radford’s first game since Dec. 31. The Highlanders (1-6, 1-4 Big South) had to postpone their first six games of the month because of a COVID-19 pause.

Amaryah Corpening tallied 21 points for the Bulldogs (6-6, 5-2), who will visit Radford again at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Ariel Williams had 25 points for Radford, while Rachel LaLonde added 12 points. Taiye Johnson had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Down 57-55, the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run to grab a 63-57 lead with 7:13 left. They led the rest of the way.

Radford shot 52.6% from the field but turned the ball over 24 times.

The visitors were 21 of 28 from the line.

THURSDAY’S WOMEN’S GAMES

Roanoke 65, Shenandoah 52

Renee Alquiza scored 20 points to lead the host Maroons to a season-opening win.

Kayla Kinsler tallied 11 points for Roanoke, while Kristina Harrel had nine points and 10 rebounds.

No. 3 UConn 67, No. 25 Tennessee 61