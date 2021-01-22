Basketball roundup: Radford women lose

RADFORD — Nadiria Evans scored 31 points to lead the UNC Asheville women’s basketball team to an 84-80 win over Radford on Friday.
It was Radford’s first game since Dec. 31. The Highlanders (1-6, 1-4 Big South) had to postpone their first six games of the month because of a COVID-19 pause.
Amaryah Corpening tallied 21 points for the Bulldogs (6-6, 5-2), who will visit Radford again at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Ariel Williams had 25 points for Radford, while Rachel LaLonde added 12 points. Taiye Johnson had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Down 57-55, the Bulldogs went on an 8-0 run to grab a 63-57 lead with 7:13 left. They led the rest of the way.
Radford shot 52.6% from the field but turned the ball over 24 times.
The visitors were 21 of 28 from the line.
THURSDAY’S WOMEN’S GAMES
Roanoke 65, Shenandoah 52
Renee Alquiza scored 20 points to lead the host Maroons to a season-opening win.
Kayla Kinsler tallied 11 points for Roanoke, while Kristina Harrel had nine points and 10 rebounds.
No. 3 UConn 67, No. 25 Tennessee 61
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Evina Westbrook, who transferred from Tennessee to UConn two years ago, connected on back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to spark the Huskies (9-0) in their first visit to Tennessee since 2006.
THURSDAY’S MEN’S GAME
Indiana 81, No. 4 Iowa 69
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points as the Hoosiers (9-6, 4-4 Big Ten) snapped the Hawkeyes’ five-game winning streak, holding Iowa to a season low in points.
Luke Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, had 28 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa (12-3, 6-2).
NOTE
Radford men’s games rescheduled
The Big South announced Friday that the Radford men’s basketball team’s two home games with Gardner-Webb have been rescheduled for Jan. 29-30.
Radford was originally scheduled to host USC Upstate on those days, but those games will be played next month instead.
The games with Gardner-Webb were originally scheduled for Jan. 14-15 but were postponed because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Radford program that turned out to be false positives.