Basketball roundup: Radford women's winning streak ends

RADFORD — Shyanne Tuelle scored 16 points to lead the Campbell women's basketball team to a 53-50 win over Radford on Friday.
The Highlanders (9-11, 9-9 Big South) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end.
The Camels (12-6, 9-4) led the entire second half.
Tina Lindenfeld made two free throws to cut the lead to 49-48 with 29 seconds left, but the visitors scored five straight points to extend the lead to 53-48 with 11 seconds to go.
Ashley Tudor had 13 points and nine rebounds for Radford.
THURSDAY'S WOMEN'S GAMES
W&L 69, Shenandoah 68
LEXINGTON — Megan Horn sank a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to give the Generals (4-1, 3-1 ODAC) a win over the Hornets (3-6, 2-5).
Shenandoah's Ragan Johnson missed a layup with one second left.
Horn had 22 points, four 3-pointers and five assists. Erin Hughes had 13 points for W&L, while Kate Groninger added 12 points.
Emory & Henry 85, Ferrum 67
EMORY — Alexis Hoppers had 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Wasps (5-6, 4-4 ODAC) past the Panthers (1-8, 1-7).
Down 57-54 after three quarters, the Wasps outscored Ferrum 31-10 in the fourth.
Kayla Cabiness tallied 24 points for Ferrum, while Aisha Martin added 12 points.
CNU 86, SVU 56
NEWPORT NEWS — Christopher Newport forced 30 turnovers en route to a win over Southern Virginia (0-4).
Eliza Galbreath had 13 points for SVU.
THURSDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
No. 3 Michigan 79, No. 9 Iowa 57
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Franz Wagner scored 21 points to lead the Wolverines (17-1, 12-1 Big Ten) past the Hawkeyes (17-7, 11-6).
Michigan State 71, No. 4 Ohio State 67
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Aaron Henry had 18 points to help the Spartans (13-9, 7-9 Big Ten) improve their chances of making the NCAA Tournament with a win over the Buckeyes (18-6, 12-6).
Colorado 80, No. 19 USC 62
BOULDER, Colo. — McKinley Wright IV had 14 assists, and the Buffaloes (18-7, 12-6 Pac-12) routed the Trojans (19-5, 13-4).
NOTES
Ali honored
Fah'Mir Ali, who averages 10.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Radford men's basketball team, was named to the Big South's all-freshman team Friday.
Radford's Jordan Hemphill (3.38 GPA) made the all-academic team.
JMU star sidelined
James Madison announced Friday that the Colonial Athletic Association's leading scorer, Matt Lewis, will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered on Feb. 14.
Lewis averaged 19.7 points as a senior this year, helping JMU clinch the top seed in the CAA tournament.
Georgia Tech gets NCAA reversal
ATLANTA — The NCAA has overturned scholarship and recruiting limitations placed on the Georgia Tech men's basketball program in 2019.
The decision from the NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee announced Friday overturned the reduction of one scholarship per year for four years. It also restores Georgia Tech’s freedom to schedule official recruiting trips in conjunction with home games.
The NCAA's Committee on Infractions will reconsider the scholarship sanctions. The recruiting sanctions were vacated.
NCAA unveils contingency plan
Under a contingency plan released by the Division I basketball committees, the top four at-large teams that don't make the original field in the men's and women's NCAA tournaments will be placed in order and serve as the replacement teams should any teams that got at-large bids be unable to participate due to COVID-19 issues.
If the tournament begins without any withdrawals, the four would still be eligible for the NIT.
The contingency plan only applies to the short period between the announcement of the brackets and the start of games later that week. Once a tournament begins, any team whose opponent is forced to withdraw would advance to the next round.
If there are COVID-19 issues with an automatic-bid winner leading up to the NCAA Tournament selection, conferences get to designate a replacement team.
If an automatic-bid winner has to drop out after the field is announced, single-bid conferences can choose their automatic-bid replacement.