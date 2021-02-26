Basketball roundup: Radford women's winning streak ends

Under a contingency plan released by the Division I basketball committees, the top four at-large teams that don't make the original field in the men's and women's NCAA tournaments will be placed in order and serve as the replacement teams should any teams that got at-large bids be unable to participate due to COVID-19 issues.

If the tournament begins without any withdrawals, the four would still be eligible for the NIT.

The contingency plan only applies to the short period between the announcement of the brackets and the start of games later that week. Once a tournament begins, any team whose opponent is forced to withdraw would advance to the next round.

If there are COVID-19 issues with an automatic-bid winner leading up to the NCAA Tournament selection, conferences get to designate a replacement team.

If an automatic-bid winner has to drop out after the field is announced, single-bid conferences can choose their automatic-bid replacement.