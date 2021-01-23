Basketball roundup: Roanoke men beat Hampden-Sydney

Northside graduate Kasey Draper had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Roanoke College men’s basketball team to a 66-55 win over visiting Hampden-Sydney on Saturday.
The Maroons (1-1, 1-0 ODAC) jumped to a 10-0 lead and led the rest of the way.
It was the season opener for the Tigers.
Trent Dawson and Efosa Edosomwan had 14 points apiece for the Maroons.
LOCAL MEN
Mercer 83, VMI 80
MACON, Ga. — Felipe Haase sank a 3-pointer with 1:03 left to give the Bears (10-4, 3-3 SoCon) a win over the Keydets (8-8, 3-4).
Haase (23 points) made a 3-pointer to put Mercer up 80-78, but VMI’s Trey Bonham scored to tie the game at 80.
Greg Parham had 26 points for VMI.
Randolph-Macon 61, Ferrum 57
FERRUM — Miles Mallory scored 19 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (2-0, 1-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (1-2, 0-1).
Ferrum led 55-52 with 2:55 left, but Mallory scored all of the Yellow Jackets’ points in a game-ending 9-2 run.
James Smith Jr. had 15 points for Ferrum, with Darius Kemp adding 14 points.
LOCAL WOMEN
Radford 74, UNC Asheville 53
RADFORD — Taiye Johnson scored 16 points to lead the Highlanders (2-6, 2-4 Big South) past the Bulldogs (6-7, 5-3).
Tina Lindenfeld had 13 points for Radford.
Randolph-Macon 77, Ferrum 64
ASHLAND — Aimee Debell had 15 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Yellow Jackets (1-0, 1-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (0-1, 0-1).
Magna Vista graduate Kayla Cabiness had 23 points and seven assists for Ferrum.
TOP 25 MEN
Oklahoma 75, No. 9 Kansas 68
NORMAN, Okla. — De’Vion Harmon scored 22 points and Oklahoma (9-4, 5-3 Big 12) beat Kansas (10-5, 4-4) for its second win of the month over a top-10 team.
Marcus Garrett had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks, who have lost three straight games for the first time since 2013.
No. 2 Baylor 81, Oklahoma St. 66
STILLWATER, Okla. — Jared Butler scored 22 points and the Bears (14-0, 7-0 Big 12) overcame a halftime deficit to beat Oklahoma State, which played without top scorer Cade Cunningham due to COVID-19 protocols. Kalib Boone scored a career-high 21 points for the Cowboys (9-4, 3-4).
No. 8 Houston 68, Temple 51
PHILADELPHIA — Marcus Sasser and Quentin Grimes each scored 15 points and Houston (13-1, 8-1 American) rolled to its sixth straight win, beating Temple (3-4, 2-4).
No. 15 Ohio State 74, No. 10 Wisconsin 62
MADISON, Wis. — E.J. Liddell scored 20 points and Ohio State never trailed in a victory over Wisconsin (12-4, 6-3), giving the Buckeyes (12-4, 6-4 Big Ten) wins over top-15 teams in each of their last three road games.
No. 11 Creighton 74, No. 23 UConn 66
OMAHA, Neb. — Denzel Mahoney scored 20 points and Creighton (11-4, 7-3 Big East) broke open a close game in the last 10 minutes to beat UConn (7-3, 4-3).
No. 14 WVU 79, Kansas State 47
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Miles McBride scored 18 points to help West Virginia (10-4, 3-3 Big 12) beat turnover-prone Kansas State (5-11, 1-7) in the Mountaineers’ first game in two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols.
Maryland 63, No. 17 Minnesota 49
MINNEAPOLIS — Eric Ayala had 21 points and three steals, and Donta Scott added 15 points and 11 rebounds to power Maryland (9-7, 3-6).
Marcus Carr had 25 points for the Gophers (11-5, 4-5).
Stanford 73, No. 24 UCLA 72, OT
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Oscar da Silva finished with 26 points after scoring off an inbound pass as time expired in overtime to lift Stanford (9-5, 5-3 Pac-12) over UCLA.
Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 27 points for the Bruins (12-3, 8-1).
ACC MEN
FSU 80, No. 20 Clemson 61
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Balsa Koprivica had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Sardaar Calhoun added 13 points and Florida State (9-2, 5-1 ACC) routed Clemson (9-4, 3-4).
Louisville 70, Duke 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Radford transfer Carlik Jones scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half, including two free throws with 5.4 seconds left, and Louisville (10-3, 5-2 ACC) handed Duke (5-5, 3-3) its third straight loss.
UNC 86, N.C. State 76
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Day’Ron Sharpe had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Armando Bacot added 17 points and North Carolina (10-5, 5-3 ACC) used its strength inside to beat N.C. State (6-5, 2-4).