Basketball roundup: Roanoke men beat Hampden-Sydney

Northside graduate Kasey Draper had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Roanoke College men’s basketball team to a 66-55 win over visiting Hampden-Sydney on Saturday.

The Maroons (1-1, 1-0 ODAC) jumped to a 10-0 lead and led the rest of the way.

It was the season opener for the Tigers.

Trent Dawson and Efosa Edosomwan had 14 points apiece for the Maroons.

LOCAL MEN

Mercer 83, VMI 80

MACON, Ga. — Felipe Haase sank a 3-pointer with 1:03 left to give the Bears (10-4, 3-3 SoCon) a win over the Keydets (8-8, 3-4).

Haase (23 points) made a 3-pointer to put Mercer up 80-78, but VMI’s Trey Bonham scored to tie the game at 80.

Greg Parham had 26 points for VMI.

Randolph-Macon 61, Ferrum 57

FERRUM — Miles Mallory scored 19 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (2-0, 1-0 ODAC) past the Panthers (1-2, 0-1).

Ferrum led 55-52 with 2:55 left, but Mallory scored all of the Yellow Jackets’ points in a game-ending 9-2 run.