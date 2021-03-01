Basketball roundup: Roanoke men earn No. 1 seed

The Roanoke College men’s basketball team earned the No. 1 seed in the ODAC tournament.
The Maroons are 8-1 overall and 7-0 in the ODAC.
Ferrum (6-5, 5-4) is the No. 2 seed. The seedings and pairings were announced Monday.
The tournament, which will be held at campus sites, consists of the eight teams still able to play. Washington and Lee (4-1, 4-1), whose regular-season finale last weekend was canceled, is not in the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols in the program. W&L is one of five teams not in the field.
To be eligible for a top-four seed, a team must have played at least four league games. The other seeds were determined by a drawing.
In Saturday’s quarterfinals, Roanoke will host No. 8 seed Emory & Henry (0-7, 0-7); Ferrum will host No. 7 seed Shenandoah (0-7, 0-7); No. 3 seed Lynchburg (4-3, 2-2) will host No. 6 seed Eastern Mennonite (2-1, 2-1); and No. 4 seed Bridgewater (2-5, 2-3) will host No. 5 seed Randolph-Macon (8-0, 3-0).
The semifinals will be March 9 and the final March 11. There is no NCAA Division III tournament this year.
NOTES
ODAC women’s pairings setW&L (4-2, 3-1) will be the No. 3 seed in the ODAC women’s basketball tournament, with Roanoke (8-2, 5-2) seeded fourth and Ferrum (1-9, 1-8) seeded ninth.
The tournament, which will be held at campus sites, features the 10 teams still able to play. Randolph-Macon, which has not played since Feb. 2, is not in the field.
To be eligible for a top-four seed, a team must have played at least four league games. The other seeds were determined by a drawing.
Ferrum will visit No. 8 seed Randolph (2-6, 2-6) in a first-round game Thursday.
W&L will host No. 6 seed Virginia Wesleyan (5-6, 4-4) in a quarterfinal Saturday.
Roanoke will host No. 5 seed Shenandoah (4-6, 3-5) in another quarterfinal Saturday.
Bridgewater (4-0, 4-0) is the No. 1 seed.
The semifinals will be March 9 and the final March 11. There is no NCAA Division III tournament this year.
Radford women’s games canceledThe Big South announced Monday that the Radford women’s basketball team’s Tuesday and Wednesday games against Gardner-Webb have been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns in the Radford program.
Those would have been Radford’s final two regular-season games.
Cavs, Hokies
drop in men’s pollVirginia dropped six spots to No. 21 in the new Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll, while Virginia Tech fell six spots to No. 22.
Gonzaga remained No. 1. Michigan took advantage of Baylor’s loss at Kansas to leap into the No. 2 spot.
Oklahoma State entered at No. 17 on the strength of wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma.
Purdue entered at No. 23 after blowing out Penn State for its third consecutive win, and Colorado entered at No. 24 after wins over Southern California and UCLA.
Southern Cal, Tennessee and Missouri fell out.
Texas A&M No. 2
in women’s pollTexas A&M moved up to No. 2, its highest ranking ever in the AP women’s basketball poll, a day after winning its first Southeastern Conference regular-season title.
UConn remained the top choice in the poll.
North Carolina State fell to No. 3, with Stanford and Louisville rounding out the top five.