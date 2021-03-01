Basketball roundup: Roanoke men earn No. 1 seed

The Roanoke College men’s basketball team earned the No. 1 seed in the ODAC tournament.

The Maroons are 8-1 overall and 7-0 in the ODAC.

Ferrum (6-5, 5-4) is the No. 2 seed. The seedings and pairings were announced Monday.

The tournament, which will be held at campus sites, consists of the eight teams still able to play. Washington and Lee (4-1, 4-1), whose regular-season finale last weekend was canceled, is not in the tournament because of COVID-19 protocols in the program. W&L is one of five teams not in the field.

To be eligible for a top-four seed, a team must have played at least four league games. The other seeds were determined by a drawing.

In Saturday’s quarterfinals, Roanoke will host No. 8 seed Emory & Henry (0-7, 0-7); Ferrum will host No. 7 seed Shenandoah (0-7, 0-7); No. 3 seed Lynchburg (4-3, 2-2) will host No. 6 seed Eastern Mennonite (2-1, 2-1); and No. 4 seed Bridgewater (2-5, 2-3) will host No. 5 seed Randolph-Macon (8-0, 3-0).

The semifinals will be March 9 and the final March 11. There is no NCAA Division III tournament this year.

