Basketball roundup: Roanoke men win 7th straight

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Northside graduate Kasey Draper had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead the Roanoke College men's basketball team to a 70-67 win over Guilford on Tuesday night.
The Maroons (7-1, 6-0) won their seventh straight game.
Efosa Edosomwan (15 points) made a layup with 47 seconds left to give Roanoke the lead for good at 58-56.
After Liam Ward made one of two free throws for Guilford (2-1, 2-1), Draper made one of two free throws with 19 seconds left. Draper made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 60-57 with six seconds to go.
Guilford's Jordan Davis missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Trent Dawson had 11 points for Roanoke.
TUESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
W&L 98, Emory & Henry 85
LEXINGTON — Curtis Mitchell tied a W&L single-game record with seven blocks to help the Generals (2-1, 2-1 ODAC) beat the Wasps (0-5, 0-5).
Mitchell also had 12 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
Senior forward William Brueggeman had 28 points, including the 1,000th point of his W&L career. He made five 3-pointers.
Richie Manigualt added 15 points for W&L, which shot 55.1% from the field.
Randolph 88, Ferrum 73
LYNCHBURG — Evan Makle scored 26 points to lead the WildCats (3-4, 3-3 ODAC) past the Panthers (5-4, 4-3).
James Smith Jr. had 21 points for Ferrum, while Darius Kemp added 17 points and nine rebounds. Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 15 points.
Smith scored to tie the game at 71 with 4:53 left, but Randolph outscored Ferrum 17-2 the rest of the way.
Georgia 80, No. 20 Missouri 70
ATHENS, Ga. — Toumani Camara scored 15 points, and Georgia (13-8, 6-8 SEC) rallied to hand Missouri (13-6, 6-6) its third straight loss.
TUESDAY'S WOMEN'S GAME
Roanoke 59, SVU 36
Renee Alquiza and Whitney Hopson scored 10 points apiece to lead the host Maroons (6-1) to their fourth straight win.
It was the season opener for Southern Virginia, which got 10 points from Amanda Wood.
The score was tied at 27 at halftime, but Roanoke built a 43-32 lead by the end of the third quarter.