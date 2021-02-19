Basketball roundup: Roanoke men's team cancels 3 games

The Roanoke College men's basketball team has canceled three games because of COVID-19 contact-tracing issues in the program.

The first-place Maroons (7-1, 6-0 ODAC) canceled Friday's game at Randolph, Sunday's home game against Randolph-Macon and Monday's home game against Southern Virginia.

"It's tracing issues right now," Roanoke coach Clay Nunley said Friday in a phone interview. "We didn't have any positive tests, but due to some tracing issues [and] an abundance of caution, we're going to make sure we are in the clear before we resume competition."

In other ODAC news, the conference announced Friday it has reversed course and has decided to let all its active men's and women's basketball teams compete in those ODAC tournaments next month.

Those tournaments were originally going to be limited to the top four teams in the standings. But the league said Friday in a news release that it wanted to "provide additional competitive opportunities for the league's programs."

The NCAA Division III basketball tournaments have been canceled, so no NCAA bids will be at stake.

All rounds will be held on campus sites.

— Mark Berman