Basketball roundup: Roanoke women lose

ASHLAND — Cheridan Hatfield scored 27 points to lead the Randolph-Macon women's basketball team to an 82-76 win over Roanoke on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) led the entire fourth quarter.

Kristina Harrel and Rose Sande tallied 12 points apiece for the Maroons (2-1, 0-1).

Down 72-63 with 6:30 left, the Maroons went on an 11-4 run to cut the deficit to 76-74 with 3:04 to go.

After Peyton Humphreys scored to extend the lead, Renee Alquiza made a layup to cut the lead to 78-76 with 1:54 left. But Roanoke never scored again.

Hatfield made two free throws with 23 seconds left. She made two more free throws with 10 seconds left.

LOCAL WOMEN

Hampton 66, Radford 51

HAMPTON — Nylah Young scored 15 points to lead the Pirates to a Big South win Tuesday.

The Pirates (4-7, 4-5) led 19-7 after the first quarter and 35-21 at halftime.

Makaila Wilson scored 19 points for the Highlanders (2-7, 2-5), while Kyanna Morgan added 14 points and eight rebounds.