Basketball roundup: Roanoke women lose

ASHLAND — Cheridan Hatfield scored 27 points to lead the Randolph-Macon women's basketball team to an 82-76 win over Roanoke on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets (2-0, 2-0 ODAC) led the entire fourth quarter.
Kristina Harrel and Rose Sande tallied 12 points apiece for the Maroons (2-1, 0-1).
Down 72-63 with 6:30 left, the Maroons went on an 11-4 run to cut the deficit to 76-74 with 3:04 to go.
After Peyton Humphreys scored to extend the lead, Renee Alquiza made a layup to cut the lead to 78-76 with 1:54 left. But Roanoke never scored again.
Hatfield made two free throws with 23 seconds left. She made two more free throws with 10 seconds left.
LOCAL WOMEN
Hampton 66, Radford 51
HAMPTON — Nylah Young scored 15 points to lead the Pirates to a Big South win Tuesday.
The Pirates (4-7, 4-5) led 19-7 after the first quarter and 35-21 at halftime.
Makaila Wilson scored 19 points for the Highlanders (2-7, 2-5), while Kyanna Morgan added 14 points and eight rebounds.
Radford shot just 36.4% from the field and turned the ball over 25 times.
MONDAY'S MEN'S GAME
No. 11 WVU 88, No. 10 Texas Tech 87
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Miles McBride made a go-ahead jumper with six seconds left and finished with a season-high 24 points, helping West Virginia rally for a wild Big 12 victory.
McBride scored 17 points over the final nine minutes to steal the spotlight from Texas Tech's Mac McClung, who scored a season-high 30 points. McClung, a native of Gate City, Virginia, about 300 miles southeast of Morgantown, had about 10 family members watching in the arena.
West Virginia (11-4, 4-3) made its last 10 field-goal attempts and shot 58% for the game.
McClung missed a jumper at the buzzer for Texas Tech (11-5, 4-4).