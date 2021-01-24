Basketball roundup: Short-handed Radford men fall in OT

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — DeVon Baker scored 26 points Sunday to lead the UNC Asheville men's basketball team to a 76-68 overtime win over short-handed Radford.
The Highlanders (10-7, 9-2 Big South), who remain in second place, saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.
Radford played without leading scorer Fah'Mir Ali, second-leading scorer Dravon Mangum and backup Josiah Jeffers because of COVID-19 protocols, coach Mike Jones told The Roanoke Times in a text message.
The third-place Bulldogs (9-7, 8-3) will host Radford again at 3 p.m. Monday.
Radford led 46-29 with 16:02 left in the second half and had a 58-48 lead with 6:55 to go. But Tajion Jones of the Bulldogs sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 67 and force overtime.
The visitors scored just one point in OT.
Radford High School graduate Quinton Morton-Robertson had 15 points for the Highlanders, while Chyree Walker and Xavier Lipscomb each added 14 points and nine rebounds.
LOCAL WOMEN
Roanoke 72, Emory & Henry 62
EMORY — Ayanna Scarborough had 14 points Sunday to lead the Maroons (2-0) past the Wasps (1-1) in a game that did not count in the ODAC standings.
Renee Alquiza had 11 points for Roanoke, while Kayla Kinsler added nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Wasps shot just 29.3% from the field and turned the ball over 25 times.
TOP 25 WOMEN
No. 1 Louisville 65, Wake Forest 63
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Dana Evans hit a driving shot, was fouled and made the ensuing free throw with 8.0 seconds left to give Louisville (14-0, 7-0 ACC) the win Sunday.
Wake (7-6, 4-5) led 55-46 with 7:15 to go, but the visitors went on a 14-2 run to grab a 60-57 lead.
Ivana Raca scored to give Wake a 63-62 lead with 15 seconds to go.
Clemson 86, No. 23 Syracuse 77, OT
CLEMSON, S.C. — Kendall Spray scored 24 points with seven 3-pointers, and short-handed Clemson (9-5, 4-5 ACC) upended Syracuse after blowing a 25-point halftime lead.
The Tigers ended a four-game losing streak and beat the Orange (7-3, 4-3) for the first time ever.
The Tigers' leading scorer, Gabby Elliott, and top shot-blocker, Tylar Bennett, did not play.
ACC MEN
Notre Dame 73, Miami 59
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Prentiss Hubb scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and Notre Dame beat Miami on Sunday.
Miami scored the game’s first six points before a 9-3 Notre Dame run evened the count. Dane Goodwin's 3-pointer with 4:33 left before halftime gave Notre Dame a 19-16 lead and the Fighting Irish never trailed again.
Juwan Durham and Nate Laszewski each scored 16 for Notre Dame (5-8, 2-5 ACC). The Fighting Irish were 28-for-52 shooting (53.8%); including 10 for 18 from (55.6%) from 3-point range.
Kameron McGusty scored 20 points for Miami (6-8, 2-7).
Notre Dame hosts No. 16-ranked Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.
SATURDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
Wake Forest 76, Pitt 75
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ismael Massoud had a career-high 31 points and made 8 of 10 from 3-point range, and Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes earned the first ACC win of his coaching career.
No. 19 Missouri 73, No. 6 Tennessee 64
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Xavier Pinson had 27 points to lead Missouri to its first win in Knoxville since 1972.
Oregon State 75, No. 21 Oregon 64
EUGENE, Ore. — Ethan Thompson scored 19 points as Oregon State won its third straight game.
NOTE
Michigan athletics go on pause
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The entire University of Michigan athletic department is pausing after several positive tests for the new COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.
The state Department of Health and Human Services issued the mandate Saturday, following positive COVID-19 tests for several individuals linked to the athletic department. The entire department could be in quarantine for two weeks.
The 11th-ranked women's basketball team was set to play Purdue on Sunday.
The seventh-ranked men's basketball team was supposed to play Wednesday at Penn State.