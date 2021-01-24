Basketball roundup: Short-handed Radford men fall in OT

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — DeVon Baker scored 26 points Sunday to lead the UNC Asheville men's basketball team to a 76-68 overtime win over short-handed Radford.

The Highlanders (10-7, 9-2 Big South), who remain in second place, saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.

Radford played without leading scorer Fah'Mir Ali, second-leading scorer Dravon Mangum and backup Josiah Jeffers because of COVID-19 protocols, coach Mike Jones told The Roanoke Times in a text message.

The third-place Bulldogs (9-7, 8-3) will host Radford again at 3 p.m. Monday.

Radford led 46-29 with 16:02 left in the second half and had a 58-48 lead with 6:55 to go. But Tajion Jones of the Bulldogs sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game at 67 and force overtime.

The visitors scored just one point in OT.

Radford High School graduate Quinton Morton-Robertson had 15 points for the Highlanders, while Chyree Walker and Xavier Lipscomb each added 14 points and nine rebounds.

LOCAL WOMEN

Roanoke 72, Emory & Henry 62