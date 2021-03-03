Basketball roundup: Syracuse beats Clemson

JaBryah Haverkamp (14 points) scored to give Roanoke a 73-72 lead with five seconds left.

Renee Alquiza and Rose Sande had 16 points apiece for the Maroons.

Roanoke will host fifth-seeded Shenandoah in an ODAC quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Friday.

NOTE

Creighton coach apologizes

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott apologized Tuesday for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame locker room talk following a loss over the weekend.

In a tweet, McDermott said he used a “terribly inappropriate analogy in making a point about staying together as a team despite the loss.”

McDermott, who is white, acknowledged saying: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can't have anybody leave the plantation.”

The comments came after the Bluejays' loss to Xavier. McDermott said he immediately recognized he had made an “egregious mistake."