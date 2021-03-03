Basketball roundup: Syracuse beats Clemson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Alan Griffin hit three straight 3-pointers to score nine of his 22 points in just under three minutes Wednesday as Syracuse opened the second half on a furious 15-2 run to break away from Clemson for a 64-54 win.
The Orange (15-8, 9-7 ACC) hit their first six shots of the second half. The teams had ended a cold-shooting first half with Syracuse ahead 25-22.
Clemson (15-6, 9-6) saw a five-game win streak end.
WEDNESDAY'S WOMEN'S GAME
BC 67, Pitt 56
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cameron Swartz scored 33 points and 13th-seeded Boston College opened the ACC tournament with a first-round win over 12th-seeded Pittsburgh.
The Eagles (7-11) play fifth-seeded Syracuse on Thursday.
TUESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
Roanoke 89, SVU 66
Northside graduate Kasey Draper scored 28 points to lead the host Maroons (9-1) to their ninth straight win.
Tripp Greene had 21 points for Roanoke in the nonconference game, while Justin Kuthan added 15 points. Roanoke shot 51.6% from the field.
Isaiah Marchant tallied 13 points for Southern Virginia.
Roanoke will host Emory & Henry an ODAC quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Georgia Tech 81, Duke 77, OT
ATLANTA — Moses Wright scored 29 points and grabbed two of his 14 rebounds in the final 35 seconds, and Georgia Tech snapped a 14-game losing streak in its series with Duke (11-10, 9-8 ACC).
Georgia Tech (14-8, 10-6), winners of five straight, last beat Duke in 2010.
No. 4 Illinois 76, No. 2 Michigan 53
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Trent Frazier led the way with 22 points, and the Illini dismantled Michigan with a smothering defensive performance.
Playing again without injured star Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini (19-6, 15-4 Big Ten) kept Michigan (18-2, 13-2) from clinching the conference title.
No. 23 Purdue 73, No. 25 Wisconsin 69
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 21 points and led Purdue (17-8, 12-6 Big Ten) to its fourth straight win.
TUESDAY'S WOMEN'S GAME
CNU 75, Roanoke 73
Anaya Simmons scored, was fouled and made the ensuing free throw with two seconds left to give Christopher Newport a nonconference win over the Maroons (8-2).
JaBryah Haverkamp (14 points) scored to give Roanoke a 73-72 lead with five seconds left.
Renee Alquiza and Rose Sande had 16 points apiece for the Maroons.
Roanoke will host fifth-seeded Shenandoah in an ODAC quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Friday.
NOTE
Creighton coach apologizes
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott apologized Tuesday for urging his players to “stay on the plantation” in a postgame locker room talk following a loss over the weekend.
In a tweet, McDermott said he used a “terribly inappropriate analogy in making a point about staying together as a team despite the loss.”
McDermott, who is white, acknowledged saying: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can't have anybody leave the plantation.”
The comments came after the Bluejays' loss to Xavier. McDermott said he immediately recognized he had made an “egregious mistake."