Basketball roundup: Time change for Virginia Tech-Virginia game
The time for Saturday's men's basketball duel in Charlottesville between No. 23 Virginia and No. 24 Virginia Tech was changed Thursday.

The game will now start at 2 p.m. Saturday instead of at 4 p.m. ACC Network will still air the game.

ACC Network had planned to air Notre Dame's game at Pittsburgh at 2 p.m. Saturday, but that game was postponed Thursday because of Pitt's COVID-19 issues. So the Tech-UVa game was moved up. Notre Dame will instead visit North Carolina on Saturday, but that game will air at 4 p.m.

LOCAL MEN

Presbyterian 65, Radford 63

CLINTON, S.C. — Radford's Quinton Morton-Robertson missed a layup at the buzzer, enabling the Blue Hose (3-3, 1-1) to hold on for a Big South win over the Highlanders (4-6, 3-1) on Thursday.

Dravon Mangum scored 16 points for Radford, while Lewis Djonkam had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Fah'Mir Ali added 12 points.

Radford shot just 36.5% from the field, including 25% (5 of 20) from 3-point range.

Xavier Lipscomb made a 3-pointer to cut the Presbyterian lead to 61-58 with 2:50 left. Rayshon Harrison (13 points) made two free throws to extend the lead.

After Djonkam scored, Trevon Reddish scored to extend the lead to 65-60 with 1:01 left. Radford's Chyree Walker scored, was fouled and made the ensuing free throw to cut the lead to 65-63 with 42 seconds left.

LOCAL WOMEN

Radford 61, Presbyterian 58

RADFORD — Ashley Tudor had 18 points, six rebounds and five steals off the bench to lead the Highlanders (1-5, 1-3) to a Big South win over the Blue Hose (3-3, 2-2) on Thursday.

Bryonna McClean scored 14 points for Radford.

Trailing 35-26 with 6:03 left in the third quarter, Radford went on a 14-5 run to tie the score at 40 entering the fourth.

The game was tied at 52 with 2:23 left, but Radford went on an 8-0 run to build a 60-52 cushion with 34 seconds to go.

