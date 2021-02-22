Basketball roundup: Two VMI games canceled because of COVID-19

The Southern Conference announced Monday afternoon that the VMI basketball team's Monday night game at Furman and Wednesday home game against East Tennessee State have been canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantining in the VMI program.
VMI coach Dan Earl, whose team lost at The Citadel last weekend, said in a phone interview that "some players" tested positive Monday.
The games will not be made up because this is the last week of the SoCon regular season.
The game at Furman had originally been scheduled for Jan. 9 but was postponed on Jan. 8 because of “positive COVID testing” in the VMI program.
VMI (12-11, 7-7) is still scheduled to conclude the regular season Saturday at Chattanooga. The SoCon tournament is set to begin on March 5 in Asheville, North Carolina.
— Mark Berman
NOTES
Radford women home this week
The Big South announced Monday that the Radford women's basketball team will host Campbell at 5 p.m. Thursday and again at 5 p.m. Friday.
Radford had been scheduled to visit Gardner-Webb on those days and was not set to host Campbell until next week. But the Big South changed its master schedule for this week. Gardner-Webb will play UNC Asheville this week instead.
Gonzaga men remain No. 1
Gonzaga stayed No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday, receiving 60 first-place votes from a media panel.
No. 11 Florida State had the biggest jump, gaining five spots from last week after beating Virginia and Pittsburgh.
UVa dropped eight spots to No. 15 after an 0-2 week. Virginia Tech rose two spots to No. 16 after not playing last week because of COVID-19 issues.
UConn women still No. 1
UConn remained the No. 1 team in the AP women's basketball poll Monday after blowing out its two opponents last week. The Huskies received 28 of 30 first-place votes.
North Carolina State returned to the No. 2 spot and Texas A&M climbed to third after South Carolina and Louisville — the previous second- and third-ranked teams — lost. The Wolfpack had a two-week run at No. 2 last month.
Louisville dropped to No. 6.