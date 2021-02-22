Basketball roundup: Two VMI games canceled because of COVID-19

The Southern Conference announced Monday afternoon that the VMI basketball team's Monday night game at Furman and Wednesday home game against East Tennessee State have been canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantining in the VMI program.

VMI coach Dan Earl, whose team lost at The Citadel last weekend, said in a phone interview that "some players" tested positive Monday.

The games will not be made up because this is the last week of the SoCon regular season.

The game at Furman had originally been scheduled for Jan. 9 but was postponed on Jan. 8 because of “positive COVID testing” in the VMI program.

VMI (12-11, 7-7) is still scheduled to conclude the regular season Saturday at Chattanooga. The SoCon tournament is set to begin on March 5 in Asheville, North Carolina.

— Mark Berman

NOTES

Radford women home this week

The Big South announced Monday that the Radford women's basketball team will host Campbell at 5 p.m. Thursday and again at 5 p.m. Friday.