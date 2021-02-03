Basketball roundup: UVa to host Pitt instead of Louisville on Saturday

The ACC announced Wednesday that the Louisville men's basketball team's Wednesday game at Syracuse and Saturday game at Virginia had to be postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing in the Louisville program.
No. 14 UVa will instead host Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. Saturday. That game is being moved up from Feb. 24.
In other UVa scheduling news, the ACC announced that the Cavaliers' home game with North Carolina State has been rescheduled for Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. The Jan. 20 game had been postponed last month because State had COVID-19 issues.
NOTE
Big South changes tourneys' format
The Big South announced Wednesday that it is changing the hosting formats for its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The higher seed in every first-round game, quarterfinal and semifinal will get to host that particular game. The highest remaining seed will still host the final.
Previously, the No. 1 seed in each tournament was going to host all the quarterfinals and semifinals.
In other news Wednesday, the Big South announced that Longwood's Thursday and Friday men's basketball games at Charleston Southern have been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns in the Longwood program.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Roanoke 81, Emory & Henry 52
Justin Kuthan scored 17 points to lead the Maroons (4-1, 4-0 ODAC) past the visiting Wasps (0-1, 0-1).
Northside graduate Kasey Draper had 16 points for the Maroons, while Efosa Edosomwan had 15 points.
Up 19-14, Roanoke went on a 17-2 run to build a 36-16 lead.
Roanoke led 43-25 at halftime and scored the first 10 points of the second half.
With Friday's game against Virginia Wesleyan canceled because of Virginia Wesleyan's COVID-19 pause, Roanoke has added a Feb. 9 home game with Randolph to serve as the Maroons' next game. That game will not count in the ODAC standings.
Ferrum 70, Hampden-Sydney 63
FERRUM — Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wasps (3-3, 2-2 ODAC) past the Tigers (0-4, 0-3).
Down 50-30 with 17:20 left, the Tigers cut the lead to 53-50 with 6:54 to go. The Panthers extended the lead to 60-50.
D.J. Wright made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 62-59 with 1:21 remaining, but Madden-McAfee sank a 3-pointer and later made two free throws for a 67-59 cushion.
Clemson 63, UNC 50
CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson scored 16 points, and Clemson (11-5, 5-5 ACC) beat North Carolina (11-6, 6-4) to snap the Tar Heels' three-game win streak.
No. 2 Baylor 83, No. 6 Texas 69
AUSTIN, Texas — Davion Mitchell scored 27 points and Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) used a big run to pull away from Texas (11-4, 5-3).
Mississippi 52, No. 11 Tennessee 50
OXFORD, Miss. — Devontae Shuler scored 15 points and fueled a second-half rally as Mississippi (9-8, 4-6 SEC) beat Tennessee (12-4, 5-4) for the Rebels’ first win over a ranked team in more than two years.
Maryland 61, No. 24 Purdue 60
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Eric Ayala made two free throws with three seconds left, and Maryland (10-8, 4-7 Big Ten) scored the final six points to rally past Purdue (12-7, 7-5) and ruin the Boilermakers’ season debut in the Top 25.