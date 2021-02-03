Basketball roundup: UVa to host Pitt instead of Louisville on Saturday

The ACC announced Wednesday that the Louisville men's basketball team's Wednesday game at Syracuse and Saturday game at Virginia had to be postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing in the Louisville program.

No. 14 UVa will instead host Pittsburgh at 4 p.m. Saturday. That game is being moved up from Feb. 24.

In other UVa scheduling news, the ACC announced that the Cavaliers' home game with North Carolina State has been rescheduled for Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. The Jan. 20 game had been postponed last month because State had COVID-19 issues.

NOTE

Big South changes tourneys' format

The Big South announced Wednesday that it is changing the hosting formats for its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The higher seed in every first-round game, quarterfinal and semifinal will get to host that particular game. The highest remaining seed will still host the final.

Previously, the No. 1 seed in each tournament was going to host all the quarterfinals and semifinals.