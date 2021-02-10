Basketball roundup: Virginia Tech-BC women's game postponed

The ACC announced Wednesday that the Virginia Tech women's basketball team's game at Boston College on Sunday has been postponed because of BC's COVID-19 issues.
Boston College had already postponed last weekend's game at Clemson and Thursday's game at North Carolina because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing in the BC women's basketball program.
The Hokies are still set to visit Miami on Thursday. Because of the BC postponement, the Hokies will then not play again until a Feb. 21 home duel with Syracuse. Their Feb. 18 game with Duke was scrapped in December when Duke canceled the rest of its season.
TUESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
Roanoke 80, Randolph 59
Northside graduate Kasey Draper scored 24 points to lead the Maroons (5-1) to a nonconference win over the WildCats (1-4).
Justin Kuthan tallied 20 points for Roanoke, while Efosa Edosomwan added 18 points.
Randolph shot just 35.2% from the field.
Syracuse 77, N.C. State 68
RALEIGH, N.C. — Alan Griffin scored 22 points and made four 3-pointers, Buddy Boeheim added 16 points and three 3s, and Syracuse (11-6, 5-5 ACC) beat North Carolina State (8-8, 4-7) to sweep the season series.
No. 14 WVU 82, No. 7 Texas Tech 71
LUBBOCK, Texas — Sean McNeil scored a career-high 26 points and the Mountaineers finished a regular-season sweep of Texas Tech.
West Virginia (14-5, 7-3 Big 12) won its third consecutive game.
Mac McClung scored 17 points before fouling out for the Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5), who saw a three-game winning streak end.
Texas Tech coach Chris Beard let his frustration boil over in the final minute, yelling at the referees during a timeout before sitting on the floor and making a timeout signal. That's when one of the refs ejected him.
TUESDAY'S WOMEN'S GAME
W&L 68, Randolph 41
LYNCHBURG — Erin Hughes scored 21 points to help the Generals open their season with a win over the WildCats (1-3, 1-3 ODAC).
Erin Addison tallied 12 points off the bench for W&L.
Randolph shot just 27.3% from the field.