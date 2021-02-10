Basketball roundup: Virginia Tech-BC women's game postponed

The ACC announced Wednesday that the Virginia Tech women's basketball team's game at Boston College on Sunday has been postponed because of BC's COVID-19 issues.

Boston College had already postponed last weekend's game at Clemson and Thursday's game at North Carolina because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing in the BC women's basketball program.

The Hokies are still set to visit Miami on Thursday. Because of the BC postponement, the Hokies will then not play again until a Feb. 21 home duel with Syracuse. Their Feb. 18 game with Duke was scrapped in December when Duke canceled the rest of its season.

TUESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES

Roanoke 80, Randolph 59

Northside graduate Kasey Draper scored 24 points to lead the Maroons (5-1) to a nonconference win over the WildCats (1-4).

Justin Kuthan tallied 20 points for Roanoke, while Efosa Edosomwan added 18 points.

Randolph shot just 35.2% from the field.

Syracuse 77, N.C. State 68