Basketball roundup: Virginia Tech, Virginia rise in AP poll

Virginia Tech rose five spots to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday, while Virginia moved up one spot to No. 22.
The Hokies (8-1, 2-0 ACC) beat Miami last week. They will visit Louisville, which is second in the "others receiving votes" category, on Wednesday.
UVa (5-2, 1-0) is coming off a win at Notre Dame last week.
Gonzaga (10-0) and Baylor (9-0) remained 1-2 in the poll, with Villanova (8-1) moving up a spot to No. 3.
Texas (8-1) rose four spots to No. 4 after beating Kansas. This is Texas' first top-5 ranking since February 2011.
Virginia Tech is tied at No. 19 with Clemson, which jumped back in the poll after beating Florida State and Miami.
The other new addition to the poll was St. Louis, with the Billikens tying Michigan State at No. 23 to make their first AP Top 25 appearance since the 2013-14 season.
Northwestern and Ohio State fell out.
NOTES
VMI-ETSU ppd.
East Tennessee State announced that its Wednesday home game with VMI has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test in the ETSU program.
ETSU, which has paused activities, also postponed its game scheduled for Saturday at Wofford.
ESPNU adds Radford game
The Big South announced that ESPNU has decided to televise Radford's Jan. 14 home game with Gardner-Webb.
The game will air at 7 p.m.
Krzyzewski to miss game
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says he won't be able to coach the No. 21 Blue Devils when they face Boston College on Wednesday night, but he hopes to be out of quarantine in time to return for their game against Wake Forest on Saturday.
Krzyzewski said he and his wife were placed into quarantine last Friday after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19. He said he and his wife were both tested Monday, and both were negative.
Krzyzewski said he found out about the quarantine as he was getting on the bus to go to Florida State. The Blue Devils traveled to Florida without Krzyzewski but found out Friday night that the game was being postponed because FSU had COVID-19 issues.
Villanova games ppd.
PHILADELPHIA — Jay Wright’s plan to resume coaching No. 3 Villanova following a bout with COVID-19 was put on hold Monday when two players tested positive, forcing the program to postpone its next three games.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play Tuesday at DePaul, Friday against Marquette and Jan. 13 at Xavier.
Villanova hasn't played since a Dec. 23 win at Marquette. Wright went into isolation after he tested positive on Dec. 26.
Oregon women drop
Oregon's run in the top 10 of the AP women’s basketball poll is over after 64 consecutive appearances.
The Ducks fell to No. 11 in Monday's poll after the team's 27-game winning streak ended with a loss to then-No. 11 UCLA.
Stanford remained the top choice in the pol. The Cardinal were followed by Louisville and UConn. North Carolina State, which visits Virginia Tech on Thursday, is No. 4.