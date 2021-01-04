Basketball roundup: Virginia Tech, Virginia rise in AP poll

ESPNU adds Radford game

The Big South announced that ESPNU has decided to televise Radford's Jan. 14 home game with Gardner-Webb.

The game will air at 7 p.m.

Krzyzewski to miss game

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski says he won't be able to coach the No. 21 Blue Devils when they face Boston College on Wednesday night, but he hopes to be out of quarantine in time to return for their game against Wake Forest on Saturday.

Krzyzewski said he and his wife were placed into quarantine last Friday after a member of his family tested positive for COVID-19. He said he and his wife were both tested Monday, and both were negative.

Krzyzewski said he found out about the quarantine as he was getting on the bus to go to Florida State. The Blue Devils traveled to Florida without Krzyzewski but found out Friday night that the game was being postponed because FSU had COVID-19 issues.

Villanova games ppd.

PHILADELPHIA — Jay Wright’s plan to resume coaching No. 3 Villanova following a bout with COVID-19 was put on hold Monday when two players tested positive, forcing the program to postpone its next three games.