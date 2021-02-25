Basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women win 6th straight

CLEMSON, S.C. — Aisha Sheppard had 27 points and six 3-pointers as the Virginia Tech women's basketball team fended off Clemson 70-64 on Thursday for its sixth straight win.
Elizabeth Kitley had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies (13-7, 8-7 ACC).
The Tigers (10-11, 5-11) cut the lead to 48-47 with 8:45 left, but Kitley scored and Cayla King sank a 3-pointer for a 53-47 lead.
Destiny Thomas made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 53-50, but King answered with another 3-pointer. Amari Robinson scored to cut the lead to 56-52, but Sheppard answered with a 3-pointer for a 59-52 lead with 4:06 to go.
THURSDAY'S WOMEN'S GAME
Radford 74, Campbell 71, 2 OT
RADFORD — Ashley Tudor had 15 points to lead the Highlanders (9-10, 9-8 Big South) to their fourth straight win.
Shyanne Tuelle of Campbell (11-6, 8-4) scored with 16 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 54.
Campbell's Luana Serranho made one of two free throws with nine seconds left in the first OT to tie the game at 63.
Tatyana Carver made a 3-pointer to cut Radford's lead to 72-21 with 11 seconds left in double OT, but Tina Lindenfeld made two free throws with nine seconds left to extend the lead. Campbell's Taya Bolden missed a jumper at the buzzer.
Makaila Wilson scored 13 points for Radford, while Destinee Marshall had 12 points. Bryonna McClean added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
WEDNESDAY'S WOMEN'S GAME
Lynchburg 63, Roanoke 57, OT
Lizzie Davis scored 16 points as the visiting Hornets (6-1, 5-1 ODAC) beat the Maroons (8-2, 5-2) to snap Roanoke's six-game winning streak.
Roanoke's Kristina Harrel (12 points) made one of two free throws with 50 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 55. But Roanoke scored only two points in OT.
Whitney Hopson had 16 points and seven steals for Roanoke.
WEDNESDAY'S MEN'S GAMES
W&L 86, Randolph 65
LEXINGTON — Richie Manigault had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Generals (4-1, 4-1 ODAC) past the WildCats (3-6, 3-4).
William Brueggeman had 12 points for W&L, while Mark Lamendola added 11 points and six assists. Jack Lewis also had 11 points. Curtis Mitchell added 13 rebounds and five blocks.
Marquette 83, UNC 70
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Dawson Garcia had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Marquette beat North Carolina in a game scheduled just four days earlier.
No. 11 FSU 88, Miami 71
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Sardaar Calhoun scored 16 points and the Seminoles coasted past Miami.
No. 20 Arkansas 81, No. 6 Alabama 66
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks (18-5, 10-4 SEC) beat a ranked team for the first time in 23 years.
NOTES
ACC tourneys to allow fans
The easing of public-gathering restrictions in North Carolina has opened the door for a limited number of fans to attend the ACC men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The league announced its decision Thursday, a day after Gov. Roy Cooper eased restrictions to allow attendance of up to 30% of outdoor venues.
The ACC had previously said it wouldn’t have public tickets available for either tournament in Greensboro. The league is now finalizing ticket procedures.
Toney exits Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh junior forward Au'Diese Toney (14.4 ppg) is transferring, the second high-profile departure for the Panthers in as many days.