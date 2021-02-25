Basketball roundup: Virginia Tech women win 6th straight

CLEMSON, S.C. — Aisha Sheppard had 27 points and six 3-pointers as the Virginia Tech women's basketball team fended off Clemson 70-64 on Thursday for its sixth straight win.

Elizabeth Kitley had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Hokies (13-7, 8-7 ACC).

The Tigers (10-11, 5-11) cut the lead to 48-47 with 8:45 left, but Kitley scored and Cayla King sank a 3-pointer for a 53-47 lead.

Destiny Thomas made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 53-50, but King answered with another 3-pointer. Amari Robinson scored to cut the lead to 56-52, but Sheppard answered with a 3-pointer for a 59-52 lead with 4:06 to go.

THURSDAY'S WOMEN'S GAME

Radford 74, Campbell 71, 2 OT

RADFORD — Ashley Tudor had 15 points to lead the Highlanders (9-10, 9-8 Big South) to their fourth straight win.

Shyanne Tuelle of Campbell (11-6, 8-4) scored with 16 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 54.

Campbell's Luana Serranho made one of two free throws with nine seconds left in the first OT to tie the game at 63.