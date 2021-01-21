Basketball roundup: VMI knocks off Furman

LEXINGTON — Trey Bonham made one of two free throws with 3.1 seconds left to give the VMI basketball team a 74-73 upset win over Southern Conference front-runner Furman on Wednesday night.
The Paladins (10-4, 4-1 Southern Conference) had beaten VMI 10 straight times.
Greg Parham of VMI (8-7, 3-3) scored 22 of his 24 points in the second half. Jake Stephens had 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Bonham had 13 points and Sean Conway 12 points.
Parham sank a 3-pointer to give VMI a 70-67 lead, but Furman's Alex Hunter answered with a 3-pointer.
Myles Lewis scored to give the Keydets a 72-70 lead with 43 seconds left. Stephens later made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 73-70.
After being fouled on a 3-point attempt, Hunter made three free throws to tie the game at 73 with 9.1 seconds left.
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
Radford 67, Campbell 61
BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Dravon Mangum had 16 points and nine rebounds to help the Highlanders (10-6, 9-1 Big South) beat the Camels (8-9, 4-6) for the second time in as many nights.
Chyree Walker had 11 points for Radford, while Lewis Djonkam added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Trailing 54-52 with 5:25 left, Radford scored eight straight points to grab a 60-54 lead with 2:39 left. Radford led the rest of the way. Walker had two baskets in the run.
The Camels cut the lead to 63-61 with 17 seconds left, but Mangum made his next four free throws to seal the win.
Providence 74, No. 11 Creighton 70
OMAHA, Neb. — Nate Watson had a career-high 29 points as Providence (8-6, 4-4 Big East) won for the first time in four games and avenged a crushing loss to the Bluejays three weeks ago.
Georgia Tech 83, No. 20 Clemson 65
ATLANTA — Despite a 17-day layoff, the Yellow Jackets (7-3, 3-1 ACC) turned in one of their most impressive showings of the season in a rout of Clemson.
Michael Devoe led the way with 22 points, while Moses Wright and Jordan Usher chipped in with 21 apiece.
North Carolina 80, Wake Forest 73
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Freshman Caleb Love had a season-high 20 points, and North Carolina (9-5, 4-3 ACC) beat Wake Forest.
Georgia 63, Kentucky 62
ATHENS, Ga. — Virginia Tech graduate transfer P.J. Horne a made a go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left, and Georgia snapped a 14-game losing streak against Kentucky.