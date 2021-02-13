Basketball roundup: VMI thrashes Samford

LEXINGTON — Sean Conway had 22 points and six 3-pointers to lead the VMI basketball team to an 85-56 rout of Samford on Saturday.

The 29-point margin of victory was VMI's most lopsided Southern Conference win in coach Dan Earl's six seasons at the school.

Senior guard Greg Parham scored eight points for the Keydets (11-10, 6-6), giving him 1,000 for his VMI career.

Kamdyn Curfman tallied 22 points for VMI, while Jake Stephens and Trey Bonham had 14 points apiece. Myles Lewis grabbed 10 rebounds.

VMI made 15 3-pointers.

The Bulldogs (6-11, 2-8) shot just 30.9% from the field.

VMI led just 39-31 at halftime but outscored the visitors 46-25 in the second half.

SATURDAY'S MEN'S GAME

Ferrum 78, Shenandoah 70

WINCHESTER — Kajuan Madden-McAfee had 20 points and five 3-pointers to lead the Panthers (5-3, 4-2 ODAC) past the Hornets (0-5, 0-5).

Darius Kemp had 18 points and nine rebounds for Ferrum, while James Smith Jr. added 15 points. Kalip Jones had 13 points.